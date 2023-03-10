See Olivia Rodrigo Surprise Paul Mescal's 'Aftersun' Costar with Birthday Video: 'Have the Best Day Ever'

Paul Mescal recruited Olivia Rodrigo to send actress Frankie Corio a sweet birthday message

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 10, 2023 04:29 PM
Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio, Olivia Rodrigo
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty, Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty, Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Paul Mescal went above and beyond to get his Aftersun costar Frankie Corio a special birthday message while they filmed their movie together in Turkey.

On Thursday, the young actress' mother Leona Corio shared a video on Twitter showing that Mescal, 27, obtained a personalized message for Frankie from singer-songwriter and Disney star Olivia Rodrigo when her birthday fell during Aftersun's production.

"I've got a surprise for you," Mescal says in the video as he begins playing 20-year-old Rodrigo's special message for his costar, much to her surprise.

"Hey Frankie, it's Olivia," Rodrigo can be heard saying in the video, as Frankie, her sister Mariella and her younger brother Lorenzo excitedly look on. "I heard it was your birthday and so I wanted to come say hello."

"I hope you have the best day ever, eat lots of cake, open lots of presents, and I hope I get to meet you real soon. Hope this one's the best year yet," the "good 4 u" singer says, wrapping the video by blowing Frankie, now 12, a kiss.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"There you go, good for you!" Mescal says in the video clip, while Leona can be heard saying: "Look at your face," as the young actress appears speechless.

Mescal tells Frankie the video "was supposed to come on your birthday, but it took time."

The actress, who made her film debut with Aftersun, recently said in an interview with BBC News that she was not trying to get into acting before her mother sent Frankie's photo to a casting agent working on the production.

"My mum just came home one day and said, 'I've put you up for a casting audition thing,' and I was like, 'Cool,' " she recalled. "I understood what it was but I didn't think I was going to get it."

Frankie Corio, Paul Mescal Aftersun - 2022
Frankie Corio and Paul Mescal in Aftersun (2022). Moviestore/Shutterstock

"Everyone said how natural her acting is," Leona told the outlet, which noted the entire Corio family traveled to Turkey for Aftersun's two-months-long shoot. "In her real life she is very expressive, so to see her playing it really calm and not going over the top it was like, 'Wow, she is really acting.' "

Mescal is nominated for Best Actor at the 95th Academy Awards for his role in Aftersun, which follows a woman named Sophie as she reflects on a childhood vacation she took with her father Calum (Mescal).

The film won a BAFTA Award for outstanding debut by a British writer or director for filmmaker Charlotte Wells. Frankie portrays a young version of Sophie throughout the film, which largely takes place in flashbacks.

Related Articles
Paul Mescal; Nicole Kidman
Paul Mescal Says He Met Nicole Kidman While in 'Sweaty Underwear': 'Incredibly Undignified'
Paul Mescal attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Paul Mescal on Who He Is Most Excited to Meet on Oscar Night: 'I'm a Crazy Michelle Williams Fan'
Michelle Yeoh 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Independent Spirit Awards 2023: See the Complete List of Winners
Paul Mescal attends the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, Russell Crowe Gladiator - 2000 Director: Ridley Scott Dreamworks/Universal USA Scene Still
Paul Mescal Admits He's 'Nervous' to Lead 'Gladiator' Sequel: But It's 'Something I Feel Like I Can Do'
2023 Oscar Portfolio
8 of the 2023 Oscar Nominees Tell PEOPLE What Their Nominations Mean to Them
Paul Mescal attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Paul Mescal Admits 'Everybody' Pronounces His Name Incorrectly: 'People Get Confused'
All About All Quiet on the Western Front
BAFTA Awards 2023: See the Full List of Winners
Paul Mescal attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
See Paul Mescal and His Family React to His First Oscar Nomination on FaceTime: 'This Is Bananas'
Paul Mescal attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Paul Mescal Says Oscar Nomination Has Given Family a 'Welcome Respite' amid Mom's Chemotherapy Treatment
Beverly Hills, CA - February 13: Tom Cruise attends the 95th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton , in Beverly Hills, CA, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. The Oscars will broacast on ABC, Sunday March 12, 2023. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Inside the 2023 Oscar Nominees Luncheon: Tom Cruise Has 'Fun,' Academy Addresses Slap and More
Paul Mescal attends the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, Russell Crowe Gladiator - 2000 Director: Ridley Scott Dreamworks/Universal USA Scene Still
Paul Mescal in Negotiations to Star in Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator 2' : Reports
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Brendan Fraser attends "The Whale" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Brendan Fraser Says Oscar Nomination Is a 'Gift I Certainly Didn't See Coming': 'Changed My Life'
BAFTA 2023 Nominees, Ana de Armas, Angela Bassett and Brendan Fraser
BAFTA Awards Nominations: Ana de Armas, Brendan Fraser and Angela Bassett Among 2023 Nods — See Full List
Brendan Fraser Crashes The Mummy London Screening
Brendan Fraser Crashes 'The Mummy' Screening — Dressed Like His Character! — in London: 'I Am Proud'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Brendan Fraser accepts the Best Actor award for "The Whale" onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Brendan Fraser Wins at Critics Choice Awards 2023: 'I Was in the Wilderness' Before 'The Whale'
Black History Month rollout
Jay Ellis Says 'Top Gun: Maverick' Group Chat Is 'On Fire All the Time' After Oscar Nominations