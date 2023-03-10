See Olivia Rodrigo Surprise Paul Mescal's 'Aftersun' Costar with Birthday Video: 'Have the Best Day Ever'

Paul Mescal went above and beyond to get his Aftersun costar Frankie Corio a special birthday message while they filmed their movie together in Turkey.

On Thursday, the young actress' mother Leona Corio shared a video on Twitter showing that Mescal, 27, obtained a personalized message for Frankie from singer-songwriter and Disney star Olivia Rodrigo when her birthday fell during Aftersun's production.

"I've got a surprise for you," Mescal says in the video as he begins playing 20-year-old Rodrigo's special message for his costar, much to her surprise.

"Hey Frankie, it's Olivia," Rodrigo can be heard saying in the video, as Frankie, her sister Mariella and her younger brother Lorenzo excitedly look on. "I heard it was your birthday and so I wanted to come say hello."

"I hope you have the best day ever, eat lots of cake, open lots of presents, and I hope I get to meet you real soon. Hope this one's the best year yet," the "good 4 u" singer says, wrapping the video by blowing Frankie, now 12, a kiss.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"There you go, good for you!" Mescal says in the video clip, while Leona can be heard saying: "Look at your face," as the young actress appears speechless.

Mescal tells Frankie the video "was supposed to come on your birthday, but it took time."

The actress, who made her film debut with Aftersun, recently said in an interview with BBC News that she was not trying to get into acting before her mother sent Frankie's photo to a casting agent working on the production.

"My mum just came home one day and said, 'I've put you up for a casting audition thing,' and I was like, 'Cool,' " she recalled. "I understood what it was but I didn't think I was going to get it."

Frankie Corio and Paul Mescal in Aftersun (2022). Moviestore/Shutterstock

"Everyone said how natural her acting is," Leona told the outlet, which noted the entire Corio family traveled to Turkey for Aftersun's two-months-long shoot. "In her real life she is very expressive, so to see her playing it really calm and not going over the top it was like, 'Wow, she is really acting.' "

Mescal is nominated for Best Actor at the 95th Academy Awards for his role in Aftersun, which follows a woman named Sophie as she reflects on a childhood vacation she took with her father Calum (Mescal).

The film won a BAFTA Award for outstanding debut by a British writer or director for filmmaker Charlotte Wells. Frankie portrays a young version of Sophie throughout the film, which largely takes place in flashbacks.