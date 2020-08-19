The movie, out in October, is written and directed by Sofia Coppola

Bill Murray and Rashida Jones Go on Father-Daughter Quest in Sofia Coppola's On the Rocks Trailer

Rashida Jones and Bill Murray are having father-daughter bonding time in their latest film.

On Wednesday, the first trailer debuted for On the Rocks, which sees Murray, 69, reunite with director Sofia Coppola, whom he worked with on 2003's Lost in Translation and the 2015 Netflix special A Very Murray Christmas (which also starred Jones, 44).

The movie stars Jones as Laura, a New York mother faced with sudden doubts about her marriage. She joins forces with her playboy father Felix (Murray) to stalk her husband Dean (Marlon Wayans) to see if he's remaining faithful.

Over the course of their exploits across the city, the two realize, however, more about each other along the way.

"Can you just act a little less excited about this, because this is my life and it might be falling apart," Jones says in the trailer to Murray.

Also written by Coppola, 49, this is the filmmaker's first movie since 2017's The Beguiled, which starred Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst and Colin Farrell. Coppola won the 2004 Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Lost in Translation.

Image zoom Rashida Jones and Bill Murray in On the Rocks (2020) Apple TV+

Last week, Coppola revealed to Entertainment Weekly that Jones actually had a sweet connection to Lost in Translation's production. The Parks and Recreation alum was one of the first actresses to interpret the character of Charlotte, whom Scarlett Johansson would go on to play in the film.

"When I was working on Lost in Translation, I was workshopping the script at an acting class, and she played the role that Scarlett Johansson ended up playing," Coppola said. "I remember first working with her then and always having a connection to her and really liking her."

Jones said that Coppola has a "quiet power and elegance."

"Sofia has a quiet power and elegance that I have been in awe of since the first time we met. I had a lot in common with the character at the time, struggling with my identity and loneliness in a relationship," said Jones. "It was such a formative acting experience for me to dig into a character that deeply. Sofia and I have had a lot of parallel emotional milestones, and On the Rocks represents that too."

As far as reuniting with Murray, Coppola told EW that she was at first nervous about casting him given his fan-favorite performance in their first film together.

"I never thought I could do something with Bill again because people have such a fondness of him and Lost in Translation. I could never recreate something like that, so I never wanted to touch it," she said. "But all this time has passed, and I loved working with him and I love seeing him in film. We haven’t really seen him as this debonair, playboy father at this stage [of life], so I just had to get over it because now we’re in a different phase [of life]."