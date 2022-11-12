See Steve Martin and John Candy in Never-Before-Seen 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' Deleted Scene

Planes, Trains and Automobiles celebrates its 35th anniversary this month

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 12, 2022 10:00 AM

Steve Martin and John Candy star in a never-before-seen deleted scene from 1987's Planes, Trains and Automobiles.

The scene is being released for the first time ever in a new digital and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release of writer-director John Hughes' Thanksgiving-themed comedy, which celebrates its 35th anniversary this year. In the clip, Neal (Martin) and Del (Candy) share a meal on a flight with a third passenger in their row.

As they pass around a salad, the third passenger indicates he would like to eat the brownie that came with the meal.

When Neal insists he wants to eat the brownie, Del and the other passenger agree to let him have the dessert, until a woman sitting in the row ahead of him sweeps her long hair over the seat and all over the brownie and the other two men share it instead.

The new release of Planes, Trains and Automobiles from Paramount Home Entertainment includes a newly remastered 4K Ultra HD release of the movie and a bonus "Lost Luggage" Blu-ray disc.

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock (5883363c) John Candy, Steve Martin Trains and Automobiles Planes - 1987 Director: John Hughes Paramount USA Scene Still Comedy Un ticket pour deux
Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

That extra disc contains over an hour of previously unreleased deleted and extended scenes from the holiday classic that were recently discovered in the archive of the late Hughes, according to a press release. Hughes died in August 2009 at age 59.

In addition to the newly-discovered footage, the bonus disc also includes footage from actor Dylan Baker's original audition for the character Owen in the movie.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles follows "uptight ad exec" Neal as he tries to return home to Chicago for Thanksgiving with his family and teams up with "obnoxious yet loveable salesman" Del after Neal's flight home is rerouted to Wichita, Kansas.

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1609111a) Planes Trains And Automobiles, Steve Martin, John Candy Film and Television
Moviestore/Shutterstock

Neal and Del go on a "cross-country adventure filled with outrageously funny situations" in what has become a Thanksgiving tradition for many families, an official synopsis reads.

The new release also includes a behind-the-scenes look at the movie called "Getting There is Half the Fun: The Story of Planes, Trains and Automobiles," a two-part documentary on Hughes' life titled "Life Moves Pretty Fast," and a featurette called "John Hughes for Adults."

The physical copy also includes access to a digital copy of the movie and a tribute to Candy, who died at age 43 of a heart attack in May 1994.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles releases in 4K Ultra HD on Nov. 22.

Related Articles
Tom Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick Cast Describe Movie's 'Grueling' and 'Intense' G Force Stunts
Tom Cruise and 'Top Gun: Maverick' Cast Describe Film's 'Grueling' and 'Intense' G-Force Stunts
TOP GUN: MAVERICK, (aka TOP GUN 2), Glen Powell, 2022
Glen Powell Recalls 'Pressure' Making 'Top Gun: Maverick' and Reaction to Those Viral 'Thirst Trap' TikToks
Revolver Special Edition
The Magic Circle: Why The Beatles' 'Revolver' Is a Monument to the Collaborative Spirit
Emma Stone Recites Steve Martin’s F**K Monologue from Planes, Trains & Automobiles
Watch Emma Stone Nail Steve Martin's 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' Expletive-Filled Monologue
JJ Abrams, Elle Fanning
J.J. Abrams Reflects on'' Elle Fanning's Star-Making 'Super 8' Performance: She Was 'Truly Remarkable'
Howard Deutch and Lea Thompson
How Lea Thompson Met Her Husband While Making John Hughes' Classic '80s Teen Romance 'Some Kind of Wonderful'
MSDTOGU EC032
'Top Gun' Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Says He's 'Proudest' of Convincing Tom Cruise to Star in Movie
Wandavision, Stranger Things
The Best Halloween Episodes to Stream in 2022
Cardi B, vin Diesel
WATCH: Cardi B Says She Was 'Scared' of Working with Vin Diesel on 'F9' But Found He's 'So Nice'
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
food faves 2021 gallery
See PEOPLE's 50 Food Faves of 2021: Rachael Ray, All-Star Recipes, Top Celebrity Liquors, Best Snacks & More!
buquerque internaqtional balloon fiesta
50 Things to Do, Eat & See in 2021—Now That We Can 'Finally' Travel Again!
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 24: Steve Martin and Martin Short seen on the set of 'Only Murders in the Building' in Manhattan on February 24, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Steve Martin and Martin Short's Friendship Timeline
Steve Martin and Martin Short cover rollout
Steve Martin Says He's Not 'Seeking Other' Projects After 'Only Murders' : 'This Is, Weirdly, It'
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Mariana Treviño and Tom Hanks star in Columbia Pictures A MAN CALLED OTTO. photo by: Niko Tavernise https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203199724400417/f
See Tom Hanks as a Grumpy Widower Who Finds Unlikely Friendships in 'A Man Called Otto' First Look