See Steve Martin and John Candy in Never-Before-Seen 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' Deleted Scene

Steve Martin and John Candy star in a never-before-seen deleted scene from 1987's Planes, Trains and Automobiles.

The scene is being released for the first time ever in a new digital and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release of writer-director John Hughes' Thanksgiving-themed comedy, which celebrates its 35th anniversary this year. In the clip, Neal (Martin) and Del (Candy) share a meal on a flight with a third passenger in their row.

As they pass around a salad, the third passenger indicates he would like to eat the brownie that came with the meal.

When Neal insists he wants to eat the brownie, Del and the other passenger agree to let him have the dessert, until a woman sitting in the row ahead of him sweeps her long hair over the seat and all over the brownie and the other two men share it instead.

The new release of Planes, Trains and Automobiles from Paramount Home Entertainment includes a newly remastered 4K Ultra HD release of the movie and a bonus "Lost Luggage" Blu-ray disc.

That extra disc contains over an hour of previously unreleased deleted and extended scenes from the holiday classic that were recently discovered in the archive of the late Hughes, according to a press release. Hughes died in August 2009 at age 59.

In addition to the newly-discovered footage, the bonus disc also includes footage from actor Dylan Baker's original audition for the character Owen in the movie.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles follows "uptight ad exec" Neal as he tries to return home to Chicago for Thanksgiving with his family and teams up with "obnoxious yet loveable salesman" Del after Neal's flight home is rerouted to Wichita, Kansas.

Neal and Del go on a "cross-country adventure filled with outrageously funny situations" in what has become a Thanksgiving tradition for many families, an official synopsis reads.

The new release also includes a behind-the-scenes look at the movie called "Getting There is Half the Fun: The Story of Planes, Trains and Automobiles," a two-part documentary on Hughes' life titled "Life Moves Pretty Fast," and a featurette called "John Hughes for Adults."

The physical copy also includes access to a digital copy of the movie and a tribute to Candy, who died at age 43 of a heart attack in May 1994.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles releases in 4K Ultra HD on Nov. 22.