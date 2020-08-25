See Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock Holmes’ Little Sister in Trailer for Netflix’s Enola Holmes

Netflix has just released the full trailer for Enola Holmes, with Millie Bobby Brown riding in as the title character.

The film, premiering September 23 on the streaming platform, follows the story of Enola Holmes — the little sister to famed fictional detective Sherlock Holmes — as she sets out on a journey to find her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) who disappeared on her 16th birthday. It is based on the Enola Holmes Mysteries, written by Nancy Springer.

“My mother named me Enola, which backwards spells alone — and yet we were always together,” Brown’s character begins at the start of the new trailer. “And it was wonderful. She was my whole world, which leads me onto the second thing you need to know: A week ago I awoke to find that my mother was missing and she did not return.”

Image zoom Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes Netflix

With no clues as to her mother’s whereabouts, Enola is taken into the care of her older brothers — Sherlock and Mycroft. Enola initially believes Sherlock will help find her mother, “My genius brother, he will have all the answers,” she says in the trailer.

However, her brothers instead wish to see their “wild child” sister sent to finishing school. Enola naturally escapes, and embarks on her first detective case, determined to find her mother.

“It is time to find my mother,” she says. “The game is afoot.”

Image zoom Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin and Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes Netflix

In order to make her plan work, though, Enola must transform her wild ways on the surface and dress the part as a proper lady.

“If I have to stay hidden from my brothers, I must become something unexpected: A lady,” Enola says in the trailer, just before a reel of her many adventures begins — fist fights, clue searching and more than one near-death encounter.