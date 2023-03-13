See Michelle Yeoh's Mom Cry Tears of Joy as She Reacts to Her Daughter's Oscars 2023 Win in Malaysia

Michelle Yeoh's mother Janet celebrated her daughter's Oscars 2023 victory from Malaysia!

As Everything Everywhere All at Once star Yeoh, 60, became the first Asian woman in history to win the award for Best Actress on Sunday, her mom and a large crowd of fans gathered in Yeoh's home country to watch the ceremony.

Janet, 84, who's a former beauty queen, could be seen wiping a tear from her eye just as presenter Halle Berry read Yeoh's name, prompting the entire watch party to cheer and celebrate as seen in a video.

Several people in attendance at the watch party could be seen reaching out to Janet to hug, shake her hand and congratulate her on her daughter's victory as they watched the Oscars unfold 15 hours ahead of Los Angeles' Pacific Time Zone.

Yeoh dedicated her Academy Award win to her mother and "all the moms in the world," in her speech, calling mothers everywhere "really the superheroes."

"And without them none of us would be here tonight," Yeoh, who plays mother Evelyn Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once, said during the speech. "She's 84, and I'm taking this home to her. She's watching right now, in Malaysia with my family and friends. I love you guys, and I'm bringing this home to you."

"And also to my extended family in Hong Kong where I started my career. Thank you for letting me stand on your shoulders, giving me a leg up, so I can be here today," Yeoh added during the speech.

Yeoh recently praised her mother while speaking with PEOPLE about her childhood and decades-long movie career as she explained that Janet ignited her passion for film.

"One of the reasons I am here today is because of my mom — she is the diva, the one who loves movies," Yeoh told PEOPLE. "I grew up watching movies from India, Europe, America and China. I've always seen representations of myself on the big screen."

"Actually, my mother would've made one of the greatest movie stars if she'd had the chance," she added. "She laid it on me, which is a good thing."