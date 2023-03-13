See Michelle Yeoh's Mom Cry Tears of Joy as She Reacts to Her Daughter's Oscars 2023 Win in Malaysia

Michelle Yeoh dedicated her Best Actress win at Sunday's Academy Awards to her mother Janet as she watched on in Malaysia

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023 01:42 PM

Michelle Yeoh's mother Janet celebrated her daughter's Oscars 2023 victory from Malaysia!

As Everything Everywhere All at Once star Yeoh, 60, became the first Asian woman in history to win the award for Best Actress on Sunday, her mom and a large crowd of fans gathered in Yeoh's home country to watch the ceremony.

Janet, 84, who's a former beauty queen, could be seen wiping a tear from her eye just as presenter Halle Berry read Yeoh's name, prompting the entire watch party to cheer and celebrate as seen in a video.

Several people in attendance at the watch party could be seen reaching out to Janet to hug, shake her hand and congratulate her on her daughter's victory as they watched the Oscars unfold 15 hours ahead of Los Angeles' Pacific Time Zone.

Yeoh dedicated her Academy Award win to her mother and "all the moms in the world," in her speech, calling mothers everywhere "really the superheroes."

Michelle Yeoh's mother reacts to her Oscar win
AP; PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

"And without them none of us would be here tonight," Yeoh, who plays mother Evelyn Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once, said during the speech. "She's 84, and I'm taking this home to her. She's watching right now, in Malaysia with my family and friends. I love you guys, and I'm bringing this home to you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"And also to my extended family in Hong Kong where I started my career. Thank you for letting me stand on your shoulders, giving me a leg up, so I can be here today," Yeoh added during the speech.

Michelle Yeoh, winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, poses in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Yeoh recently praised her mother while speaking with PEOPLE about her childhood and decades-long movie career as she explained that Janet ignited her passion for film.

"One of the reasons I am here today is because of my mom — she is the diva, the one who loves movies," Yeoh told PEOPLE. "I grew up watching movies from India, Europe, America and China. I've always seen representations of myself on the big screen."

"Actually, my mother would've made one of the greatest movie stars if she'd had the chance," she added. "She laid it on me, which is a good thing."

Related Articles
Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh accepts the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
Michelle Yeoh Gives Inspiring Best Actress Speech About Never Being 'Past Your Prime' at Oscars 2023
Halle Berry, Michelle Yeoh
Halle Berry Gets Emotional While Presenting Michelle Yeoh with History-Making Award at Oscars 2023
Michelle Yeoh, winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, poses in the press room at the 95th Annual Academy Awards
Michelle Yeoh Says She 'Kung Fu'd' and 'Shattered' Glass Ceiling at Oscars 2023
2023 Oscars Backstage
5 History-Making Moments from the 2023 Oscars
Michelle Yeoh Rollout
Michelle Yeoh on Her Journey from Action Hero to Oscar Nominee: 'Is It Really Happening to Me?'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Austin Butler attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Michelle Yeoh attends The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Angela Bassett attends TIME Women of the Year at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TIME)
Where the Oscars 2023 Nominees Got Their First Big Breaks, from Soap Operas to Disney Channel Shows
Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Best Supporting Actress for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Understands De-Gendering Acting Categories at Oscars 2023: 'Mother of a Trans Daughter'
Daniel Scheinert and Dan Kwan accept the Best Director award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
'Everything Everywhere' Directors Dedicate Their Oscars 2023 Win 'to All the Mommies in the World'
US actress Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
Jamie Lee Curtis Admits at 2023 Oscars She 'Did Not Understand' 'Everything Everywhere' at First
Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Best Supporting Actress for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis Thanks Her 'Beautiful Husband' and 'People Who Love Genre Movies' in 2023 Oscars Speech
James Hong attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
'Everything Everywhere' Star James Hong Attends His First Oscars Ceremony at 94: 'After 70 Years, I'm Here'
Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award "Everything Everywhere All at Once" from Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Ariana DeBose Cries as She Names Ke Huy Quan a Winner at Oscars 2023: 'I'm a Big Ol' Softie'
Michelle Yeoh Rollout
What Michelle Yeoh Learned from Jamie Lee Curtis: 'She's Friggin' Hollywood Royalty — and So Generous'
Jamie Lee Curtis, James Hong, Andy Le, and Michelle Yeoh accept the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
94-Year-Old 'Everything Everywhere' Star Gets Standing Ovation as Michelle Yeoh Dedicates SAG Award Win to Him
Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Ke Huy Quan Cries as He Wins at Oscars 2023 for 'Everything Everywhere' : 'This Is the American Dream'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Michelle Yeoh accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Michelle Yeoh Drops F-Bomb, Dedicates SAG Award 2023 Win to 'Every Little Girl That Looks Like Me'