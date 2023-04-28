See Michelle Yeoh and Ariana Grande Filming 'Wicked' in Full Costume on Set in England

Wicked Part 1 is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 25, 2024, with the sequel expected to release exactly one year later

Published on April 28, 2023 03:08 PM
Michelle Yeoh And Ariana Grande In Costume For The First Time On Wicked Set
Michelle Yeoh and Ariana Grande on the set of Wicked (2024). Photo: Splash News Online

Madame Morrible will see you now!

Michelle Yeoh was spotted on the set of Wicked Wednesday in character for the first time, dressed in a green gown with intricate black-and-gold detailing and long green gloves as the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University — the school where Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) first meet as teens.

Yeoh, 60, was joined by Grande, 29, on set in Buckingham, England, as they filmed scenes for the upcoming musical film based on the Broadway show of the same name.

For her part, the "Problem" singer wore a glamorous gown fitting for her Good Witch of the North character, complete with flowery sleeves and glitter detailing.

One photo showed Grande crouched at Yeoh's feet, while another appeared to be of her singing as she had her arms stretched wide, crown and wand on full stunning display.

Ariana Grande on the set of Wicked (2024). Splash News Online

Variety reported the news of Yeoh's casting in the Jon M. Chu–directed musical adaptation back in December. Her character Madame Morrible teaches Elphaba how to use her magical powers.

The project in the upcoming two-part musical adaptation reunites the recent Oscar winner with director Chu, 43, with whom she previously worked on 2018's Crazy Rich Asians.

Erivo, 36, and Grande were cast as the leads Elphaba and Glinda, respectively, in November 2021.

Other members of the star-studded cast include Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, the main love interest in the musical, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

The adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway show — which is based on the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire — will differ slightly from the stage version, but Chu has promised to stay true to the heart of the story.

As for Yeoh's role, it won't mark her first time singing but will be the first time she does so for a film. She told Variety in February she was working with a vocal coach. Despite her pipes preparation, the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress still had one big fear when approaching the project.

"I went in thinking this is going to be so scary — they're going to recast me when they hear me," Yeoh admitted. "But I am having so much fun!"

