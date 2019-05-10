See Mark Ruffalo's The Hulk in Spoiler-Filled Scene from Avengers: Endgame

The long national anxiety is over — Avengers: Endgame spoilers are finally allowed.

Marvel and Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo had been adamant about keeping plot points from the movie completely under wraps. But now that the Russo brothers declared Monday May 6 as the official end of the spoilers ban, Marvel has released one of the funniest scenes from the epic blockbuster online for fans to enjoy.

In the scene centered on Mark Ruffalo’s The Hulk, the green superhero interacts with some young fans in a diner who ask to take a selfie with the friendly giant.

Also featured in the clip is Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man who asks the youngsters if they’d like to take a photo with him. Sadly for Ant-Man, they have no clue who he is.

Last weekend, Endgame overtook Titanic at the worldwide box office to become the second highest-grossing film of all time. Endgame increased its astonishing tally to $2.189 billion, surpassing Titanic‘s $2.187 billion gross (unadjusted for inflation).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing.