See Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington in Trailer for Crime Movie Amsterdam
The first trailer for the highly anticipated upcoming film Amsterdam has been released — and it boasts an all-star cast!
Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Christian Bale, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldana, Rami Malek and Robert De Niro are among the A-listers starring in the film, which is written and directed by five-time Oscar nominee David O. Russell, who also directed Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle.
Amsterdam follows an original crime story set in the 1930s involving the three close friends — a doctor, a nurse and an attorney — who must prove their innocence about getting caught up in the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history. It's described by 20th Century Studios as "a fascinating and richly intricate tale that brilliantly weaves historical fact with fiction for a timely, cinematic experience."
The trailer opens with Rock's character appearing confused at the three friends carrying a "dead white man in a box." A voiceover from Bale's character then explains how the three met in Belgium, formed a pact to always be there for one another and ended up in Amsterdam.
Amsterdam is set for release in theaters November 4, 2022.