See Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Pete Davidson, and Mod Sun in First Trailer for Good Mourning
The highly anticipated trailer for Machine Gun Kelly's feature film, Good Mourning, is finally here!
Kelly – who is acting under his real name, Colson Baker – stars in the film alongside fiancée Megan Fox, as well as close friends Pete Davidson and Mod Sun, playing a movie star named London Clash.
Clash's girlfriend, played by Becky G, breaks up with him via text message before one of the biggest meetings of his life, and after unexpected twists, turns, and hilarious hijinks, he's forced to choose between pursuing true love or a once-in-a-lifetime movie role.
RELATED: Machine Gun Kelly Says Pete Davidson Will 'Absolutely' Be Standing by His Side When He Weds Megan Fox
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
In addition to Kelly, 31, starring in the romantic comedy, he also serves as writer and director; Mod Sun, 35, also co-wrote and directed the film. A slew of other A-listers make cameos in the movie, including Dennis Rodman, Trippie Redd, and Snoop Dogg, who lends his voice to an animated joint.
Last week, ahead of the trailer release, Kelly shared a poster featuring his face with a cloud of smoke around his mouth and shrunken-down versions of the cast striking poses on his head, including Dove Cameron, Becky G, Whitney Cummings, Zach Villa, Jenna Boyd, skateboarder Boo Johnson, and rapper GaTa.
RELATED: Megan Fox on Her New Movie and How Boyfriend MGK Supports Her Work: 'He Loves It'
The film, which marked Kelly and Mod Sun's feature-length directorial debut, was announced as Good Mourning with a U in August as filming kicked off in Los Angeles.
"We're just happy to be bringing our vision to life. We're humbled by the trust we have from our cast members and crew," they told Deadline at the time.
Good Mourning hits theaters and will be available on-demand on May 20.