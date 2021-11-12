Netflix released the first look at Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet's romantic comedy

See Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet in Sweet Peek at Their Upcoming Netflix Rom-Com

Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet are feeling the spirit of the holidays in a first look at their upcoming Netflix romantic comedy.

The streaming platform shared the first image of the untitled film on Friday, giving fans a look at Lohan and Overstreet in a snowy winter wonderland complete with lights and winter gear.

"She's back! Here is your first look at Lindsay Lohan in her upcoming holiday rom-com, co-starring Chord Overstreet," Netflix tweeted. The film will debut on the streaming platform in 2022.

News of Lohan's upcoming film broke in May when Netflix announced in a tweet, sharing a photo of the actress and revealing she would star in an upcoming romantic comedy for the streamer.

"Lindsay Lohan will star in a new romantic comedy about a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident," Netflix's tweet read.

Lohan's last film was the 2019 movie Among the Shadows. She also starred in 2013's The Canyons and rose to fame with The Parent Trap (1998), which she followed up with Freaky Friday, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Mean Girls, Just My Luck, Herbie Fully Loaded and Georgia Rule.

During CNN's New Year's Eve special in 2019, Lohan told Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen she wanted to "focus on me" and "come back to America and start filming again."

The Freaky Friday star added she wanted to take "back the life that I worked so hard for, and sharing it with my family and you guys."

In October, the actress reunited virtually with her Mean Girls costars to promote voting in the 2020 presidential election.