Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy is available on Oct. 20

See a Young Kyra Sedgwick Audition for Back to the Future as Movie Turns 35

Kyra Sedgwick is getting a blast from the past!

In a PEOPLE exclusive look at the 4K Ultra HD release of Back to the Future, the actress’s audition tape for the role of Jennifer Parker, Marty McFly’s girlfriend, showed the star’s burgeoning talent.

The movie, which was released in 1985, is celebrating its 35th anniversary with the re-release of the franchise called Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy.

Sedwick’s audition involved a scene in which Jennifer urges Marty to be confident in his musical talents, saying, “But you’re good Marty, you’re really good.”

“And that audition tape of yours is great, you gotta send it to the record company,” the actress continued.

Image zoom Claudia Wells (left) and Elisabeth Shue (right) as Jennifer Parker in Back to the Future Universal Pictures (2)

The role ultimately went to Claudia Wells, who played Jennifer in the first film. Elisabeth Shue replaced her in the sequels: 1989’s Back to the Future Part II and 1990’s Back to the Future Part III.

The films followed Michael J. Fox as Marty, a high school student who finds himself traveling into the past to correct his parents’ mistakes, only to find his own future changed when he overcorrects.

Along with Christopher Lloyd’s eccentric Dr. Emmett Brown, Marty goes into his own future to right his wrongs.

The release of the new collection includes over an hour of brand new content, audition footage of Ben Stiller, Jon Cryer, Billy Zane, Peter DeLuise and C. Thomas Howell as well as a sneak peek at a new musical show.