See Kelly Ripa Mimic Jessica Chastain's Tammy Faye Performance in Live's After Oscar Show Preview

Talk about a transformation!

PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at Kelly Ripa's imitation of Jessica Chastain's performance as evangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, from The Eyes of Tammy Faye, in a teaser for Live with Kelly and Ryan's annual montage of Oscar-nominated films, set to air the day after the 94th Academy Awards.

The clip, above, begins with Ripa, 51, dressed head-to-toe in silver sequins while lip-synching to Chastain's rendition of Faye's song "Jesus Keeps Takin' Me Higher and Higher."

The scene then switches to a close-up of Ripa in heavy makeup and wiping her mouth with a cloth.

When asked if she wants "a little remover" for her lip liner, Ripa declines.

"Oh no, that's it! I mean, they're permanently lined!" she exclaims. "And my eyes are permanently lined. My eyebrows are permanently on. So, there's not a whole lot you can do!"

Ripa concludes with, "This is who I am!" before the scene switches back to her singing Faye's hit song.

Chastain's Faye is the latest character portrayed by Ripa for Live's annual Oscar montage. Last week, Ripa transformed into Lady Gaga's House of Gucci character Patrizia Reggiani and reenacted the ski trip scene from the 2021 movie during which Gaga's Reggiani suspects then-husband Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver) of cheating.

"Do we have a demitasse? I have my spoon," Ripa said in a thick accent in the clip. "Grazie, amore."

Additionally, Ripa whipped out Gaga's iconic line from another scene, "Father, son and House of Gucci," which the actress improvised for the film.

Ripa's Live co-host Ryan Seacrest recently debuted his own transformation into Spider-Man in honor of No Way Home for the talk show's upcoming Oscar tribute. PEOPLE got an exclusive first look at Seacrest, 47, donning the iconic red and blue costume last month.

Ripa and Seacrest will host After Oscar Show edition of Live with Ryan and Kelly on Monday, March 28.