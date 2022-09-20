See Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson Spark Chemistry in Clip from Peacock's 'Meet Cute' Rom-Com

Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson have a timeless bond in their new film.

Ahead of Meet Cute's debut on Peacock Wednesday, PEOPLE has an exclusive clip from the rom-com, in which Cuoco, 36, plays Sheila, who uses a time-traveling machine to relive her love-at-first-sight dates with Gary, played by Davidson, 28. Sheila, though, wants their nights to be even more perfect in her eyes, traveling again and again to Gary's past to try to change him into her ideal man.

"Here's the thing, Gary, I have got to come clean with you," Cuoco's Sheila tells Davidson's character in the clip while on a date.

"You're not from the future, are you? I mean, I kinda figured, but," he replies.

"No, I am. I am, actually, very much. I wouldn't lie about that," she says. "But I'm just not from very far in the future. I'm from 24 hours in the future."

Sheila proceeds to tell the surprised Gary that her time machine is located in a nail salon before ordering food and guessing what the waiter would say since she's re-lived the moment already.

Cuoco marked the end of Meet Cute's production back in August 2021 on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself with her arm around Davidson while in New York City.

"That's a wrap on 'Meet Cute'!! 💫 What an experience! Loved every single human involved with this special little gem of a of film. 💫," she wrote at the time. "Would do it over and over and over again 😉 (get it? It's a time travel joke lol) see the movie and you will understand ⏰ 🧳 ✈️."

Director Alex Lehmann (Paddleton) said in a press release, "If I had a time machine right now I'd be torn. Do I skip ahead to our release date or do I go back and relive the joy it was making this film? Lucky for me it's a decision I don't get to make. I'm excited for audiences to get swept away on this wild romantic ride exclusively on Peacock."

Meet Cute debuts on Peacock Wednesday.