First Look: See John Cena as a Firefighter in New Comedy Playing with Fire

John Cena is heating up the big screen in the upcoming family comedy, Playing With Fire.

In the film, Cena, 42, and Keegan-Michael Key, 48, play tough firefighters who unexpectedly end up having to babysit three rambunctious kids.

“The movie is such fun and with so many talented people,” Cena tells PEOPLE. “It has a wonderful message about being brave enough to be vulnerable — but aside from that, it’s a ton of laughs and a hell of a ride.”

The comedy, due out Nov. 8, also stars Judy Greer and John Leguizamo, and Cena says working with the cast was a career highlight.

“The whole cast is amazing,” says Cena. “There was never a a dull moment.”

The former WWE star adds he learned so much by watching Key on set.

“His level of wisdom shouldn’t exist. He is tireless,” Cena says of Key. “I told him many times that I was very fortunate to have him be a part of this project.”