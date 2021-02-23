The Mauritanian tells the true story of a man detained in Guantanamo Bay on no charges from 2002 to 2016

See Jodie Foster and Tahar Rahim's Powerful Nominated Performances in New The Mauritanian Trailer

Jodie Foster is back with another acclaimed performance.

The Oscar-winning actress was recently Golden Globe-nominated for her The Mauritanian, in which she plays defense attorney Nancy Hollander, who seeks justice for Mohamedou Ould Slahi (Tahar Rahim, also Golden Globe-nominated), a Mauritanian man who stands accused of recruiting the terrorists who flew a plane into the World Trade Center on 9/11.

Slahi is held on no charges in Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp and recruits Hollander and her associate Teri Duncan (Shailene Woodley) to help. Benedict Cumberbatch plays a formidable military prosecutor, Lt. Colonel Stuart Couch, who opposes their advocacy.

The film, directed by The Last King of Scotland's Kevin Macdonald, is based on the true story of Mohamedou Ould Salahi, who was detained in Guantanamo Bay without a charge from 2002 until his release in October 2016.

In 2005, Salahi wrote a memoir about his experiences in the camp while imprisoned called Guantánamo Diary, which was published 10 years later in 2015. Salahi wrote four other books while detained, but he has not been allowed to access his published works since his removal from the camp.

He is the first detainee to publish a memoir while imprisoned.

The movie also stars Zachary Levi, Langley Kirkwood, Corey Johnson, Matthew Marsh and Andre Jacobs.