See Jessica Alba's New Christmas Card — With One New Addition!

For her annual holiday card, Jessica Alba knows not to mess with a good thing.

“I’m a creature of habit,” Alba, who made this year’s Christmas card in partnership with Shutterfly, tells PEOPLE. “We like to have the family in front of the fireplace, wearing matching pajamas. We kind of do the same thing every year, except this is our first year we’re a family of five.”

10-month old baby Hayes Alba Warren joined Alba, dad Cash Warren and sisters Haven Garner, 7, and Honor Marie, 10, on New Year’s Eve.

“He’s just such a sweet little butterball,” Alba says of the latest addition to her family. “He’s gonna be into opening presents and trying to put ribbons in his mouth, which I’m not looking forward to. He loves tearing things and opening things and throwing things.”

However, Hayes won’t be the only one creating chaos this holiday season. Every year, the family hosts an 80-person sit-down dinner.

“Growing up, we did a similar thing, but it was more like styrofoam plates and plastic forks and find any place where you can sit,” says Alba. “It was just chaos. As an adult, I loved the idea of all our family getting together, but I wanted to have a nice sit-down dinner, where everyone got to eat at the table, and spend that time.”

Alba says that she and her father do much of the cooking, and the rest of the meal is served “potluck style.”

Alba continues, “We rent tables, chairs, linens, dishes. It’s like a wedding every Christmas. It’s the one time a year that Cash’s family and my family get together and get to see each other and see the kids. It’s really nice.”