See Jared Leto's Joker Return in Creepy New Look at Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Jared Leto is bringing back his Joker in a new look at the upcoming Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Zack Snyder, who is releasing his long-awaited cut of the 2017 film, shared a new black and white photo of Leto's villain on Tuesday, tweeting, "Amazing character you created."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He added, "Honored to have our worlds collide. @DavidAyerMovies @JaredLeto."

Leto, 49, previously played the Joker in 2016's Suicide Squad opposite Will Smith and Margot Robbie and directed by David Ayer.

While the Oscar winner's face is blurred out in the photo, the actor's white makeup and extended smile are visible as he holds up a Joker card.

Snyder, 54, stepped down from directing duties after the death of his daughter Autumn in March 2017. Autumn died by suicide at 20. Joss Whedon took over the director's chair to complete the film, which was released later that year.

In May 2020, Snyder announced his cut of the film would be debuting on HBO Max in 2021 after a relentless fan campaign asking for his version to be released. The film will now be broken down into four hour-long episodes.

"I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality," said Snyder at the time.

Image zoom Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, and Gal Gadot | Credit: Warner Bros.

The movie features the epic team-up of DC superheroes: Ben Affleck's Batman, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill's Superman, Jason Momoa's Aquaman, Ezra Miller's the Flash and Ray Fisher's Cyborg.

In January, Snyder opened up about what he was feeling at the time of his daughter's death and why he chose to step away from Justice League.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I just was kind of done with it. I was in this place of [knowing] my family needs me more than this bulls---, and I just need to honor them and do the best I can to heal that world," Snyder told Cinemablend. "I had no energy to fight [the studio], and fight for [the movie]. Literally, zero energy for that."

"I really think that's the main thing. I think there's a different world where I stayed and kind of tried. And I'm sure I could have . . . because every movie is a fight, right?" he continued. "I was used to that. But I just did not have the [energy]. There was no fight in me. I had been beaten by what was going on in my life and I just didn't want to, I didn't care to . . . that was kind of where I was."

Zack Snyder's Justice League debuts on HBO Max in March.