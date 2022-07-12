See Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg and Dave Franco on the Hunt for Vampires in Day Shift Trailer

Jamie Foxx is on the hunt in Day Shift.

The upcoming Netflix movie follows a harding-working father (Foxx) who works as a pool cleaner but moonlights as vampire hunter in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley to provide for his daughter.

On Monday, Netflix released the trailer for the action-comedy which also stars Snoop Dogg and Dave Franco, Meagan Good and Steve Howey.

DAY SHIFT. (L-R) Jamie Foxx as Bud and Snoop Dogg as Big John in Day Shift. Credit: Andrew Cooper/Netflix

In the trailer, Foxx's character attempts to get back into the international union of vampire hunters but has a record "chock-full of incidents."

"Things have changed since you got your a— kicked out of the union," Dogg says.

"If I don't come up with 10K, my wife and daughter are gonna move to Florida. And the union is the only place that could give me that kind of money," Foxx responds.

DAY SHIFT. JAMIE FOXX as BUD JABLONSKI Credit: Parrish Lewis/Netflix

He is given "one last chance" and joins the union once again.

Dogg's character knows that vampire hunting is not for the faith of heart, saying "Vampire hunting is a business. Cutting necks and cashing checks."

Later in the trailer, Foxx indoctrinates a new vampire hunter, played by Franco. However, not everything goes to plan.

"Vampires just tried to kill me. Now I just pissed my favorite f—ing suit," Franco says.

"Everybody pisses themselves the first time," Foxx responds.

DAY SHIFT. (L to R) Dave Franco as Seth and Jamie Foxx as Bud in Day Shift. Credit: Parrish Lewis/Netflix

The trailer concludes with Foxx telling Franco to take vampire hunting seriously.

"Vampires. They live amongst us. And all they are is murderers," Foxx warns. "It's not Eclipse, New Moon, Breaking Dawn: Part 1. It ain't like that, all right?"

"Why do you know the names to all the Twilight films? And what's your gripe with Breaking Dawn: Part 2? It's the exciting conclusion of the whole Twilight Saga," Franco responds.

The film is "from the guys who taught John Wick how to kick a—", also known as director J.J. Perry and producer Chad Stahelski who both worked on the John Wick films.