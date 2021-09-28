The Harder They Fall is available to stream on Netflix Nov. 3

See Idris Elba and Regina King as Outlaws on the Run in The Harder They Fall Trailer

Idris Elba and Regina King are on the run in their new Netflix film The Harder They Fall.

In the trailer, which debuted online on Tuesday, King plays "Treacherous" Trudy Smith who breaks out Elba's Rufus Buck from prison as he's being moved in a train.

Buck's escape causes another outlaw, Nat Love (Jonathan Majors), to set off on a quest for revenge against Buck.

When asked why he has a vendetta against Buck, Love responds, "Call it a professional rivalry. This is going to be Buck's last day amongst the living."

The two men and their respective gangs come head to head in a war that threatens to claim the lives of anyone who gets in their way.

THE HARDER THEY FALL Regina King, Idris Elba, LaKeith Stanfield | Credit: DAVID LEE/NETFLIX

"I don't particularly enjoy violence, that being said you are currently in the company of extremely violent individuals," Love says as he holds train passengers hostage.

The Harder They Fall marks the directorial debut for Jeymes Samuel, who also cowrote the film with Boaz Yakin. The movie is co-produced by Jay-Z.

The Western also stars LaKeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Delroy Lindo, Danielle Deadwyler, Deon Cole and Damon Wayans Jr.