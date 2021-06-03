Hugh Jackman stars as a private investigator who helps people delve into their long-forgotten memories

See Hugh Jackman Play a Private Investigator in the Near Future in Reminiscence Trailer

Hugh Jackman has to use the past to solve a mystery in the present in the first trailer for Reminiscence.

The Warner Bros. thriller stars Jackman as Nick Bannister, a private investigator who developed a way for people to relive their long-forgotten memories. The movie takes place in the near future when the sea level rises and the Miami coastline is partly under water.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You're going on a journey, a journey through memory. All you have to do is follow my voice," Bannister says at the beginning of the trailer before Rebecca Ferguson's Mae shows up hoping to relive her memories.

But when she suddenly goes missing, and other client's memories implicate her in violent crimes, Bannister risks losing himself in the past to find her again.

Reminiscence also stars Thandiwe Newton, Daniel Wu, Cliff Curtis, Nico Parker, Roma's Marina de Tavira and more.

Hugh jackman in reminiscence Credit: Warner Bros.

Hugh jackman in reminiscence Credit: Warner bros.

"We wrapped filming a month before the pandemic. I know this film will resonate everywhere. The themes in it are universal. I am super excited and having travelled the world, I have that gut feeling it will connect in all different places," Jackman said about the movie in a statement.

When Westworld co-creator and director Lisa Joy said she wrote the lead part for him, Jackman joked he "thought that mean that Brad Pitt said no."