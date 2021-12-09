See Gwyneth Paltrow Share Her Hilarious Guide to the Holidays—and What She's Gifting Taylor Swift!

Rusty on hosting for the holidays this season? Gwyneth Paltrow has a special—and hilarious—guide to this year's holiday etiquette.

The Goop founder shared her know-how in a new cheeky video released on Wednesday in which she revealed how she prepares for the season of giving using her Goop holiday gift guide.

In the comical video, a British voiceover asked, "Forgot how to host after taking the holidays off last year? Brush up on the basics with Gwyneth's guide to holiday etiquette" as the actress is seen lighting her iconic Goop "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle.

When it comes to gift-giving, Paltrow showed off the gifts she was giving her some of her famous friends such as Adele (Goop's "DTF" dietary supplements for "sexual desire"), Stephen Colbert (a Goop candle— "This Smells Like My Orgasm") and Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian (a set of sharp Wolverine claws used by a therapist in Netflix's Sex, Love & Goop to demonstrate the different "sexual blueprints").

Paltrow also included one more A-list friend, Taylor Swift, on her holiday list, opting for a vibrator in lieu of a red scarf (a cheeky nod to Swift's song "All Too Well").

As for snacking during the holidays, Paltrow embraced her love of "simple" cheeseboards and bread.

gwyneth paltrow Credit: youtube

"While we're on the topic of snacking, remember it's the holidays, go a bit mad. Eat some bread, just don't let the paparazzi catch you," the voiceover said as Paltrow is seen hiding under a table taking bites of bread.

Paltrow also shared the video on her Instagram account, writing, "Should I write these tips down in a book? Link in bio to get into the @goop holiday spirit."

Last month, Paltrow stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! where she let host Jimmy Kimmel test out some of the new products of her Goop gift guide, including those sex drive supplement pills.

Kimmel hinted at the purpose of the supplements, telling the audience, "we know from Jersey Shore what it stands for."

"Does this really work?" he asked Paltrow, who confirmed with a confident "yes." But Kimmel didn't just take her word for it. He decided to try the pills for himself.

"What happens if a man eats them?" he asked Paltrow, who egged him on by replying, "Should we find out?"

While Paltrow told him "women are supposed to take two" of the pills, Kimmel upped the dose for himself. "I'm going to take four and we'll see what happens … I hope nothing happens right away," he told her, before downing the four capsules at once.

After watching Kimmel pop the four pills, Paltrow quipped that his wife, Molly McNearney, would be in for an interesting evening.