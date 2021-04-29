See Glenn Close and Mila Kunis Play a Mother, Daughter Duo in Powerful Scene from Four Good Days

Glenn Close and Mila Kunis' latest film centers on a mother trying to help her addict daughter get clean.

In Four Good Days, Close, 74, and Kunis, 37, play a mother and daughter with a very strained relationship. Molly (Kunis) has been in and out of detox 14 times and shows little signs of recovery, and her mother Deb (Close) is trying her hardest to help her get clean for a week so she can receive a monthly shot that would make her immune to getting high.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a clip from the film, exclusive to PEOPLE, Molly is seen talking to a middle school classroom about her addictions while her mother Deb stands to the side.

Glenn Close, Mila Kunis Four Good Days Credit: Vertical Entertainment

"I have degraded myself for drugs in ways that you don't even want to know," Molly says while holding back tears.

She's soon interrupted by one of the young girls in the class, who tells her she would never let herself "fall that far."

As Deb watches her daughter from the side of the classroom, Kunis' character gets real about all the times she told herself she would stop using, but never did.

"Do you know how many times I told myself that? That I'm not going to let myself steal to get high? That I'm not going to let myself lose custody of my children to get high?" Molly responds.

The movie, directed by Rodrigo García (Nine Lives), had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020.

García also co-wrote the screenplay with Eli Saslow, who wrote the Washington Post article the film is based on. Much like the film, the article told the personal story of a woman named Amanda fighting to overcome drug addiction, and how her struggle affects her mother.