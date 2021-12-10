Johnny Depp exited the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the upcoming Fantastic Beast: The Secrets of Dumbledore in November 2020, and Mads Mikkelsen was then cast as the villainous Harry Potter character

See First Look at Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald in Upcoming Fantastic Beasts Sequel

Harry Potter fans are getting their first glimpse of Mads Mikkelsen in the role of Gellert Grindelwald.

On Friday, Warner Bros. shared a video announcement teasing the first trailer for the third Fantastic Beasts film, which is subtitled The Secrets of Dumbledore. Among the brief glimpses of Monday's full trailer, Mikkelsen, 56, appears as the villain who has a complicated history with Albus Dumbledore, again played by Jude Law.

Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller and other cast members return, though Johnny Depp, 58, who last played Grindelwald in 2018's The Crimes of Grindelwald, is not reprising his role. Depp exited the role in November 2020 amid legal woes involving his ex-wife Amber Heard's assault allegations, which he has denied.

Danish actor Mikkelsen — known for TV's Hannibal, as well as films like Rogue One and Casino Royale — was then cast to replace Depp.

In June, Mikkelsen said he wished he could have spoken to Depp before taking over the role.

"I mean, obviously, they were going to do the film, and obviously he was not involved anymore," Mikkelsen told The Sunday Times at the time.

"I didn't have a dog in that fight," he added. "I don't know what happened [in his private life] and I don't know if it was fair, him losing the job, but I just knew that the show was going on. And I would've loved to have talked to him about it if I had the chance, but I just don't know him in that sense."

"But they called me and they were obviously in a hurry, and I loved the script and so said yes. And I know it was controversial for many people, but that's just the way it plays out once in a while," he continued.

Mikkelsen also spoke about making the character his own.

"I didn't want to copy what Johnny had done. I think he's a masterful actor, so copying him would've been creative suicide," Mikkelsen said. "I had to figure out something that was definitely my own, and yet also act as a bridge to what he had done."

"My take is different, and the look is a little different, but we'll have to wait for the film's release to find out," the actor noted.

Mikkelsen previously opened up to Entertainment Weekly about the circumstances of his casting.

"Job-wise, it's obviously super interesting and nice," he said in December 2020. "It's also a shocker that it came after what happened, which is just super sad. I wish both of them the best. These are sad circumstances. I hope both of them will be back in the saddle again really soon."

Heard, 35, will return as Mera in the upcoming Aquaman sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is also a Warner Bros. project.