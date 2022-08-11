See First Image of Johnny Depp as King Louis XV in 'Jeanne Du Barry'

Johnny Depp is returning to the big screen.

On Wednesday, WhyNotProductions and France Télévisions unveiled their first look at Depp's character as King Louis XV in the forthcoming period drama, Jeanne du Barry, directed by French filmmaker, Maïwenn.

The film follows the story of the King of France's last royal mistress Jeanne du Barry, who was born into poverty but managed to climb the social ladder using her intelligence to become Louis XV's favorite companion, per Deadline.

Maïwenn, 46, will play the main character herself alongside Depp, 59, according to the outlet.

The shooting for the production began last month in multiple locations in France, including Versailles and Paris.

The film will also star Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory, and India Hair as additional cast members.

The project will be the first feature film for the actor in three years, and follows his defamation trial victory against his ex-wife Amber Heard, in which the jury awarded him with $15 million in damages (Heard will only have to pay $10.35 million due to Virginia law cap on punitive damages; the judge reduced the amount).

In regards to Heard's countersuit brought against Depp, he was found to have defamed her on one of three claims. She was awarded $2 million in damages.

Following the win, Depp said in a statement that the jury "gave me my life back" and the "best is yet to come" for him.