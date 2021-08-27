See Emily Blunt & Dwayne Johnson's Hilarious Antics Ahead of Jungle Cruise's Digital Release

The film based on a popular Disney ride is available digitally on Tuesday, Aug. 31 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Nov. 16

Jungle Cruise was full of laughs for audiences but the set was just as filled with laughter for stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson!

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at some of the hilarious bloopers from the Disney film, fans of the film can see Blunt and Johnson's antics in several behind-the-scenes moments from the movie's upcoming digital release on Aug. 31.

In the clip above, Blunt, 38 — who plays Dr. Lily Houghton in the film — swears after dropping a bunch of papers onto the floor before laughing it off.

In another moment, Blunt whacks herself in the head with a prop during a fight scene. Johnson, 49, wryly responded, "Oh my god!" as she giggled at the gaffe.

Later in the clip, Blunt attempts to pull a different prop out of the water with a large rope while on the boat, but to no avail.

"That is way too heavy!" she chuckles loudly as she dramatically falls backward and releases the rope.

Jungle Cruise, which also stars Jack Whitehall and Paul Giamatti, debuted at No. 1 at the global box office in late July. The film brought in $91 million its first weekend — $34.2 million at the domestic box office and $27.6 million internationally plus more than $30 million on Disney+.

The movie will be available to buy digitally on Aug. 31 and will be available on 4K Ultra, Blu-ray and DVD on Nov. 16. The release will include several bonus features including 11 deleted scenes, outtakes and featurettes.

Following the film's successful weekend in theaters, Johnson, who plays skipper Frank Wolff, thanked fans of the movie with a special message on his Instagram.

"For those of you who went or watched it from your living room and created a big experience in your living room, I want to thank you guys so much," the actor said, per the Daily Mail. "These numbers are coming in and they're pretty good. I'll just say that, and I want to say thank you so much for your support."

Johnson added, "As you guys know, you've been on this journey. This journey has been since 2018. Of course, we all dealt with Covid. We had to push everything, but finally it's out there for the world to enjoy," before adding, "We wanted to create the adventure of a lifetime and also understood the responsibility of creating something I think that had some real legacy based off the iconic and beloved Disney ride."