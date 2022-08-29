See Daniel Radcliffe in the First Full Trailer for 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'

Get ready to get weird!

The first trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story dropped on Monday. And in true Weird Al fashion, the Daniel Radcliffe-led film looks to offer a unique take on the biopic genre.

"I'm tired of people thinking I'm some kind of joke," Radcliffe's Yankovic says in the trailer, before confessing his lifelong dream to his friends. "My whole life, all I've wanted, is to make up new words to a song that already exists."

"Oh... well, you should do that then!" one hilariously responds in the clip.

From there, we see the Yankovic begin to craft "My Bologna," his 1983 parody of The Knack's 1979 hit "My Sharona." Soon, crowds are cheering Yankovic on and Madonna (played by Evan Rachel Wood) shows up at his mansion.

"I was wondering if you were going to do a parody of my song, "Like a Virgin"? she asks, before telling him the song is autobiographical "except for the fact that I've had a lot of sex."

Their steamy affair, and he impact on him, is just one of the things depicted in the film.

"Discover the icon who changed music — literally," the film's log line says.

Produced by Funny or Die and Tango and set to stream on The Roku Channel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story promises to take "audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic's life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time," according to a tongue-in-cheek press release earlier this year.

"The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like 'Eat It' and 'Like a Surgeon' to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle," the release read.

PEOPLE exclusively debuted the first official photo of Radcliffe in costume as Yankovic in February.

"Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don't take lightly," Radcliffe said at the time, "and I'm honored to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 percent unassailably true story of Weird Al's depraved and scandalous life."

Quinta Brunson and Daniel Radcliffe in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (2022). Aaron Epstein/The Roku Channel

In a statement earlier this year, Weird Al gave the Harry Potter alum his blessing, saying at the time that he was "absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying" him.

"I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for," the "White & Nerdy" singer, 62, said.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, directed by Eric Appel, will get its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 8. Quinta Brunson, Julianne Nicholson, Rainn Wilson, Toby Huss and Jimmy Walker Jr. also star.

It's available to stream exclusively on The Roku Channel starting Friday, Nov. 4.