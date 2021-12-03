Chris Hemsworth shared a throwback photo of himself in his first acting job as he films Extraction 2 in Prague

See Chris Hemsworth Sport a 'Beautiful' Red Wig in Throwback Photo from His 'First Ever Gig'

Chris Hemsworth is looking back at his start in acting which began with a "beautiful wig."

On Thursday, the actor, 38, shared an Instagram throwback photo of himself wearing a red wig on his first set. IMDb lists his first acting credit as the 2002 series Guinevere Jones.

"Throw back Thursday to my first ever gig," he wrote in the caption. "When I first put this beautiful wig on I knew one of two things would happen, I'd be forced to grow my hair out and dye it red due to massive public fan fare or I'd never work again."

He added, "Neither was true. Life's funny that way."

Hemsworth has been hard at work filming Extraction 2. In September, the actor shared a video of himself boxing on Instagram, telling fans he was buffing up for the Netflix sequel.

"Gearing up for @netflix Extraction sequel," he wrote on Instagram. "Transitioning from heavy weight training to a lot more body weight functional movements concentrating on agility, strength and speed."

On Friday, the actor shared a video of himself on the set of the movie alongside his director Sam Hargrave on the first day of shooting the film in Prague.

"Extraction 2!!! Tyler Rake lives!! How the f$&k is that possible you may ask?! You'll have to wait and see, stay tuned!! @samhargrave @netflix @netflixfilm @agbofilms @therussobrothers," he wrote in the caption.

Previously, Hemsworth was filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia and in Los Angeles with Natalie Portman.