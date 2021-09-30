See Channing Tatum's Hilarious Response to Lenny Kravitz's Abs: 'It's Not Natural'

Channing Tatum might just have to hire Lenny Kravitz for Magic Mike 3.

Tatum, 41, commented on an Instagram post the musician shared on Wednesday in which he showed of his abs while making coffee in his kitchen.

"2:37pm. Good morning," Kravitz, 57, wrote in the caption. "All nighter in the studio last night. 3 albums on the horizon. Going back in. Love."

Tatum commented on the photo with, "Good god man! What are you eating or what's in the water or the genes. It's not natural. Do you just do abs like all day?"

Kravitz cheekily responded with, "@channingtatum Dude, I'm just trying to get in the next Magic Mike. Any connections?"

This seems to be a running joke among Tatum and Kravitz. In July, the rockstar shared a photo of himself — and his abs — on Instagram.

Tatum commented on the photo, writing, "Oh s---!! Doing the lords work i see!! Will be calling you shortly to get into your schedule my friend. Hehehe."

Channing Tatum comments on Lenny Kravitz abs Credit: Lenny Kravitz/INSTAGRAM

The singer's daughter Zoë Kravitz made the suggestion that he should audition for Magic Mike 3 by asking Tatum, "You auditioning for MM3?"