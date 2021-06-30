Fans also get a glimpse of Idina Menzel and Billy Porter in the teaser trailer

See Camila Cabello Sing as Cinderella in the First Teaser for Her Movie Musical

Camila Cabello's Cinderella is almost here.

In a teaser trailer for her live-action Cinderella, Cabello sings and dances her way to freedom in this retelling of the classic fairytale.

Cabello's Cinderella can be seen sitting at a sewing machine, designing her own dresses as she says, "This is it, soon everyone will know my name. Dresses by Ella."

"Life outside this basement starts now," she adds.

Cabello vocals are also heard over the movie's principal song, with the pop star belting out, "If it's a million to one/I'm going to be that one/You're gonna now my name/You're gonna know my name."

Camilla Cabello stars in CINDERELLA Camila Cabello in Cinderella | Credit: amazon studios

Camilla Cabello stars in CINDERELLA Nicholas Galitzine and Camila Cabello in Cinderella | Credit: amazon studios

Also seen in the teaser are Idina Menzel as Cinderella's stepmother and Billy Porter, as Fab G, the gender-neutral fairy godparent.

Cabello tweeted out the teaser, telling fans, "#CinderellaMovie this was one of the most magical experiences of my life. I can't wait for you to see it. out on @amazonprimevideo September 3! @Cinderella."

Cinderella was originally scheduled to receive a theatrical release by Sony, Entertainment Weekly reported, but was recently acquired by Amazon Studios for a digital release later this year instead.

"We are so proud of this film, and I'm thrilled to be partnering with Amazon Studios, who gives us the opportunity to share it safely with audiences around the world," writer-director Kay Cannon told the outlet. "I cannot wait for people to watch, laugh, and sing along!"

Alongside Cabello, Porter and Menzel, the film also stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Charming, Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan and Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice.

Meanwhile, John Mulaney and producer James Corden will also both star as Cinderella's mice friends who become footmen for her carriage to the ball.