Bruce Willis Brings Back His Die Hard Character John McClane for an Explosive New Short Film

John McClane is back — and he really needs a new car battery.

Bruce Willis stars as his iconic Die Hard character once again in a new commercial for Advance Auto Parts' new acquisition DieHard, the long-lasting car battery. The 2-minute short film, named #DieHardIsBack, includes some classics from the original, including two familiar faces.

The short starts with McClane trying to start his car on a mysterious and dark street.

"Well, you wanted the quiet life, John. Dead batteries. Empty streets," McClane says as he approaches an Advance Auto Parts store.

But things quickly go sideways when he spots Clarence Gilyard Jr.'s Theo, the tech specialist that gave him hell in the first movie. Surrounded by bad guys, it seems all hope is lost for McClane before he crashes into the store moments later — all bloodied and still looking for a DieHard battery.

"Is there another way out?" he asks a worker at the store.

"Um," the Advance Auto parts worker says before sheepishly looking up at the ceiling vent.

The rest of the film shows how McClane crawls away to safety and is picked up by his limo driver Argyle (De'voreaux White), saving them both when the men chasing them slam into his limo.

As a last resort, McClane manages to install the battery and Argyle drives away after McClane throws a grenade into Theo's crane and all the bad guys blow up.