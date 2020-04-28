See Brie Larson’s First Day Ever as Captain Marvel as She Greets Cast in Costume

Brie Larson's first day as the superhero Captain Marvel wasn't actually on her own standalone movie.

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo released several behind-the-scenes clips from the hit movie to mark its anniversary, including a short video of Larson, 30, walking onto set as Captain Marvel.

"This was @brielarson’s first day ever as Captain Marvel… And here’s a quick video of her greeting the cast for the first time," they wrote on Twitter.

The video shows Larson in full costume walking onto set and greeting Scarlett Johansson with a hug as Chris Evans looks on. The trio are on the galaxy-traveling spaceship that took the Avengers to the distant planet where Thanos was hiding out after using the Infinity Stones.

The scene was also the first time Captain Marvel suited up with the rest of the Avengers after Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) called her in moments before disappearing due to Thanos' world-shifting snap.

Captain Marvel hit theaters last March as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first-ever female-led standalone movie. Larson played Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot who gains unbeatable powers in an explosion and trains in a far-off planet before crash-landing back on Earth.

“I don’t know if I’m just tired but I feel like I’m going to cry. It’s been a couple of years of working on this movie,” Larson told PEOPLE at the premiere of the movie last year. “Carol changed my life and the movie hasn’t even come out yet.”

As for how playing a former Air Force pilot changed her, Larson said, “Just, in particular, getting strong, learning how to stand my ground, own myself, and value my voice. Those are things that I learned from her.”

She added, “I’ve been very open about the fact I’m an introvert, I have asthma and I was able to push myself further than I thought possible. I’m excited to share her with the world.”