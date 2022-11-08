See Brendan Fraser and Sadie Sink in Emotional First Trailer for 'The Whale'

The Whale is in theaters Dec. 9

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 8, 2022 09:07 AM

Brendan Fraser is back with an emotional new role.

The actor, 53, stars in the first trailer for The Whale, director Darren Aronofsky's adaptation of the 2012 stage play, in which Fraser becomes a 600-lb. reclusive English teacher named Charlie struggling to reconnect with his estranged daughter Ellie, played by Stranger Things' Sadie Sink. The drama also stars Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins.

The Whale premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, where Fraser got emotional onstage during a standing ovation after the screening.

Fraser told The Hollywood Reporter why the role was meaningful for him to tackle at this point in his career.

Brendan Fraser in The Whale
Brendan Fraser in The Whale (2022). Courtesy of A24

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"My journey to where I am now has been to explore as many characters as I can. And this presented the biggest challenge to me, and that's what I wanted," he said. "By far and away, I think that Charlie is the most heroic man I've ever played because his superpower is to see the good in others and bring that out in them. And in that process, he's on his journey of salvation."

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 04: (L-R) Brendan Fraser, Hong Chau, director Darren Aronofsky, Sadie Sink and Samuel D. Hunter attend "The Whale" & "Filming Italy Best Movie Achievement Award" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
John Phillips/Getty

He added, "I think it's poetic that the trauma he carries is manifest in the physical weight of his body. I needed to learn to absolutely move in a new way. I developed muscles I did not know that I had. I even felt a sense of vertigo, when at the end of the day all the appliances were removed, just as you would feel stepping off the boat onto the dock here in Venice — that undulating feeling."

"I say this because he gave me an appreciation for those whose bodies are similar, because I learned that you need to be an incredibly strong person physically and mentally to inhabit that physical being," said Fraser. "And I think that is Charlie, also."

The Whale is in theaters Dec. 9.

Related Articles
Brendan Fraser 'Line of Descent' premiere
'The Whale' Star Brendan Fraser Felt 'Sense of Vertigo' Removing 600 Ibs.-Man Prosthetic Suit
Director Darren Aronofsky and Brendan Fraser attend "The Whale" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Brendan Fraser Moved to Tears by Standing Ovation for Comeback Movie 'The Whale'
Dwayne Johnson, Brendan Fraser
Dwayne Johnson Says 'Beautiful Ovation' for Brendan Fraser in 'The Whale' Makes Him 'So Happy'
Brendan Fraser all smiles while arriving at JFK International Airport in New York City just hours after moved to tears by standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival
Brendan Fraser Is All Smiles at JFK Following Standing Ovation for Comeback Movie 'The Whale'
Brendan Fraser in The Whale
See Brendan Fraser as a 600-lb. Reclusive Man in First Photo from 'The Whale' Movie
Dwayne Johnson, Brendan Fraser
Brendan Fraser Reacts to Dwayne Johnson Supporting His Movie Comeback: 'Really Nice of Him'
In this image released on October 11th, Elizabeth Hurley and Brendan Fraser attend a special screening of "The Whale", at The Ham Yard Hotel in London, England.
Brendan Fraser and Elizabeth Hurley Reunite 22 Years After 'Bedazzled' at 'The Whale' London Screening
Brendan Fraser in The Whale
'The Whale' Screenwriter Says Film Is 'Diametric Opposite of the Way Obesity' Has Been Portrayed Onscreen
Brendan Fraser poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'The Whale' during the 2022 London Film Festival
Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional During 5-Minute Standing Ovation for 'The Whale' in London
Brendan Fraser in The Whale
'The Whale' Director Says He Searched for Obese Actors Before Casting Brendan Fraser: 'Impossible'
Daniel Franzese
Daniel Franzese Vents Frustration Over Brendan Fraser's Casting in 'The Whale' : 'Why Wear a Fat Suit?'
Honoree Brendan Fraser accepts the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance presented by IMDbPro for 'The Whale' onstage at the TIFF Tribute Awards Gala during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at The Fairmont Royal York Hotel on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional Accepting Highest Honor at TIFF: 'Wow, This Is New for Me'
Brendan Fraser, Tom Cruise
Brendan Fraser Is Open to Reprising 'The Mummy' Role — and Says Tom Cruise's 2017 Reboot Lacked 'Fun'
Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser
Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh Reunite 14 Years After 'The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor'
Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Olivia Colman
Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Olivia Colman Emerge as Oscar Contenders After Venice and Telluride
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 04: Brendan Fraser attends the photocall for "The Whale" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
A Timeline of Brendan Fraser's Career and Comeback