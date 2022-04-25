See Bowen Yang Charm in Hilarious Trailer for Gay Rom-Com Fire Island
Bowen Yang is hitting Fire Island this summer — onscreen at least!
A new rom-com, Fire Island, is coming to Hulu starring Yang, Margaret Cho and Joel Kim Booster, who also wrote and produced the feature film inspired by his own trips to the New York island.
The first trailer for the film has been released ahead of its June 3 premiere on Hulu from Disney's Searchlight Pictures.
In an exclusive first look at the anticipated film, Entertainment Weekly reported that while on his first trip to Fire Island in 2016, which is accessed only by ferry, Booster had cracked open Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. He was heading to the island with a crew that included his longtime friend in the industry and future Saturday Night Live standout, Yang.
Since that trip, Booster had a running joke that he was going to make the "gay Pride and Prejudice," which became his very real idea.
He told EW that when it comes down to it, the story is about "chosen family."
"…specifically, my friendship with Bowen and the connection that we have as queer Asian men in a space that maybe isn't made for us and overcoming that. That was really powerful for me."
Booster stars as Noah, the Elizabeth Bennet-esque character who heads to Fire Island with his "makeshift little family" played by Yang, Margaret Cho, Matt Rogers, Tomás Matos, and Torian Miller.
In the film, Yang's character falls for a doctor, bringing him and his group of friends into a whole new social group including the Mr. Darcy figure, played by How to Get Away With Murder's Conrad Ricamora.
Booster shared with EW that "Fire Island is oppressively white and inherently classist," when speaking about some of the scenes shown in the first trailer.
In one scene, the group of friends are asked if they are in the right place by a white man after stepping into a party. Booster told EW that he had experienced that personally during visits on the island.
The film features an entirely LGBTQ main cast, as well as crew members who, for the most part, count themselves members of the community as well.
"My first big one out of the gate and I did it with my best friends in the world, in one of my favorite places in the world," Booster told EW. "I just don't know that there will ever be an experience like this for me in the rest of my career. I can hope, but I highly doubt it."