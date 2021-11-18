The three stars are hard at work in filming the highly-anticipated Disney sequel

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy Get Spooky on Set of Hocus Pocus 2

Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy on the set of the Hocus Pocus sequel

Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy on the set of the Hocus Pocus sequel

The Sanderson Sisters are brewing trouble!

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy were photographed on the Newport, Rhode Island set of Hocus Pocus 2 filming night scenes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The three were seen standing close together in costume as they filmed. The actresses are returning as Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson — evil witches who consume the youth of children to regain their own.

Parker, 56, was spotted filming earlier this month outside the Newport, Rhode Island-based Old Colony House that was built in 1741.

While filming at the brick Georgian-style building, which was once a meeting place for the colonial legislature, Parker was dressed in a multi-colored witch costume reminiscent of her outfit in the first beloved film. She topped the look off with wavy long blonde locks.

Hocus Pocus Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy From L to R: Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker in Hocus Pocus (1993) | Credit: Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

Disney revealed plot details for the sequel earlier this month. The movie will pick up almost 30 years after Max (Omri Katz) lit the Black Flame Candle in the 1993 film version and accidentally resurrected three witches on the hunt to steal children.

In the sequel, Winifred, Sarah and Mary now seek revenge as they awaken in present-day Salem, according to Entertainment Weekly. Three teenagers — Becca, Cassie and Izzy — must find a way to stop the witches from gaining retribution.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Also joining the cast are Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Doug Jones, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson and Nina Kitchen.