See Baby Katherine Schwarzenegger with Terminator Dad Arnold as She Celebrates Dark Fate Sequel

Katherine Schwarzenegger is taking a walk down memory lane while praising her famous dad.

On Friday, she shared a series of throwback pictures of her and dad Arnold Schwarzenegger on the set of his various Terminator movies — all with her baby face smiling widely at the camera. The first shot features Arnold, clearly already in his movie makeup with his face half bloody and metal, holding a tiny Katherine as she beams at the camera.

The rest of the photos show Arnold, 72, and Katherine, 29, on set, and one even includes her mom Maria Shriver, 63.

RELATED: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Have Terminator Date Night at Dad Arnold’s New Movie

“Went to opening night of Terminator last night and yes, I cried, but this time it was not out of fear that my dads face was going to stay bloody and metal (you can imagine me processing this at a young age), I cried this time because the movie is SO GOOD and I am SO proud of my dad! Go make weekend plans to see it!” Katherine wrote alongside the shot.

Her post comes hours after her new husband Chris Pratt also celebrated the movie’s opening on his Instagram, revealing that the two went to see the sequel together in Atlanta on Thursday night.

Image zoom Katherine and Arnold Schwarzenegger Katherine Schwarzenegger/Instagram

After the showing, Pratt, 40, posted a shot of his ticket on Instagram with a blurry Katherine in the background and praised his new father-in-law.

“Watched Terminator: Dark Fate tonight. So surreal to look over at my wife as she watches her dad, @schwarzenegger reprise his role as the baddest robot on the planet, tears streaming down her face, hanging on the edge of her seat. Priceless. Way to go Arnold! The movie is fantastic! I’m calling you Carl now,” Pratt wrote.

Pratt and Katherine married on June 8 at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California after a year of dating, and jetted off on a Hawaiian honeymoon two weeks later.

Terminator: Date Fate is now playing.