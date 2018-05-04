In honor of what would have been Audrey Hepburn‘s 89th birthday (the actress was born in Brussels, Belgium on May 4, 1929), the new website FOTO has unearthed rarely-been-seen images of the Oscar-winning actress in her early 20s — just as she was becoming one of the most famous actresses in the world.

The rare photos and outtakes from photoshoots, which were captured over a five-year period between 1950 and 1955, were shot before Hepburn had made 1961’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s — though at the time she had already won an Academy Award for her role alongside Gregory Peck in Roman Holiday, and worked alongside legends like Humphrey Bogart and William Holden.

The era was also one in which she married her first husband, actor Mel Ferrer. The couple first got together when they starred in the play Ondine together in New York in 1953. The following year, they were married at the Bürgenstock Resort in Switzerland. Six years after that, they welcomed their only child together, Sean Hepburn Ferrer. (Hepburn had another child, Luca Dotti, with her second husband, Andrea Dotti, in 1970.)

In 1993 at age 63, the style icon (who was designer Givenchy’s muse) and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador died from cancer of the appendix, after a 40-year career in Hollywood. Here’s a look at the rare images:

Audrey Hepburn laughs in a park in Kew Gardens, London on May 13, 1950.

FOTO

Hepburn exercises her dog in Richmond Park, London on May 13, 1950.

FOTO

Hepburn and husband Mel Ferrer at the observatory at the Bürgenstock resort in Switzerland, circa 1955.

Graphic House/Archive Photos/Getty

The newlyweds Hepburn and Mel Ferrer under an umbrella at Bürgenstock in Switzerland in 1954.

Archive Photos/Getty

The couple joke around over tea at Bürgenstock in Switzerland circa 1954.

Archive Photos/Getty

Hepburn smoking at Bürgenstock in Switzerland circa 1955.

Archive Photos/Getty

