See Ariana Grande and 'Wicked' Costar Jonathan Bailey Laugh Together on Set in England

Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey are laughing it up on the set of Wicked.

On Sunday, Grande, 29, and Bridgerton star Bailey, 35, were spotted filming scenes together in full costume on Wicked's United Kingdom-based set.

Grande was seen wearing a tiara, gown and clutching a sparkly scepter as Glinda. Bailey, who is set to play love interest Fiyero, wore a full green-and-gold ensemble as he chatted with his costar on the set in-between shooting scenes.

The "7 Rings" singer has been spotted filming scenes for the movie on set in Buckingham, England multiple times, most recently in April as she shot with Michelle Yeoh, who is playing Madame Morrible in the upcoming Broadway movie musical adaptation.

Wicked's co-lead actress Cynthia Erivo was previously spotted filming scenes in character as Elphaba on May 3, photos published by The Daily Mail show.

Bav Media / Shutterstock

At CinemaCon 2023 in April, Universal Pictures wrapped its presentation by sharing surprise footage from the upcoming movie showing Oscar winner Yeoh, 60, as Madame Morrible for the first time.

The rough footage shown at the annual cinema convention also offered glimpses at the film's other main characters, including Grande and Erivo as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively.

"They are born to play these roles," Universal chairman Donna Langley told the audience during the presentation, which featured a first look at the actresses singing together. "They are brilliant and matched by an equally brilliant cast."

Wicked director Jon M. Chu (In the Heights) told the audience that the film's setting, Emerald City, makes for a "fully immersive experience" as the production continues filming without CGI or blue screens.

Bav Media / Shutterstock

"This movie has everything: giant musical numbers, big action pieces. And using a classic story you all know, The Wizard of Oz," he told the audience during the April 26 presentation. "And at the end of the day, it's actually not about those things. It's about change and [how] it's necessary for things to get better."

Prior to the CinemaCon presentation, director Chu teased Wicked fans when he shared two stills from the upcoming movie on Instagram, giving fans an official first look at Grande and Erivo in character.

"You weren't told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road? FIRST LOOK of the #WickedMovie … currently in production in Oz. 🌪️🫧🧹" Chu captioned the post.

Wicked: Part 1 is scheduled to hit theaters Nov. 27, 2024.