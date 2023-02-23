See Ariana DeBose Practice Her Viral BAFTA Rap Before Going on Stage: 'Angela Bassett Did the Thing!'

"We are giggling at everyone who has our campy little number stuck in their heads," Ariana DeBose's music director Benjamin Rauhala wrote on TikTok

Published on February 23, 2023 12:13 PM
Photo: Benjamin Rauhala TikTok

Ariana DeBose didn't just "do the thing" at the 2023 BAFTA Awards — she rehearsed the thing, too!

On Wednesday, Broadway music director Benjamin Rauhala shared a video on TikTok of DeBose, 32, as she rehearsed her now-viral opening number from Sunday's awards show while having makeup applied and her dress fitted ahead of the performance.

"Backstage with Ariana, getting ready to… do the thing," Rauhala wrote in a caption on the post as the video plays. "We had SO much fun celebrating the brilliant female nominees at the BAFTAs!"

In the video, DeBose can be seen and heard rapping: "Angela Bassett did the thing, Viola Davis my 'Woman King,' Cate Blanchett you're a genius, Jamie Lee you are all of us," backstage leading up to the performance.

"It was an honor to give love to all of these iconic women, and to get the party started! We are giggling at everyone who has our campy little number stuck in their heads," Rauhala wrote within the video.

"Thank you for the love, and the hilarious memes," the music director added. "We had the BEST time putting this together for our friends at the BAFTAS. What a moment!"

"She did the thing. 😎," Rauhala wrote as the video ends.

DeBose's opening number during Sunday's awards ceremony in London, which came after host Richard E. Grant's opening monologue, featured a group of dancers performing alongside the West Side Story star as she sang "Sisters Are Doing It for Themselves" and "We Are Family," and rapped about the night's female nominees.

DeBose faced criticism on social media following her performance — but a producer of the awards show said that her opening number was celebrated by members in the audience on Sunday.

"I think it's incredibly unfair, to be frank," said producer Nick Bullen while speaking to Variety about the musical performance. "The songs she was singing are very familiar songs, the room was clapping and people were sort of dancing to the music. That rap section in the middle, mentioning the women in the room, was because it's been a great year for women in film, and we wanted to celebrate that."

BAFTA Ariana DeBose performance
Ariana DeBose. Stuart Wilson/BAFTA/Getty

On Tuesday, DeBose shared a series of snapshots from Sunday's ceremony in London to her Instagram feed, showing her posing on the red carpet, performing the viral opening number and more.

Several images also featured DeBose smiling alongside several nominees including Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh and Eddie Redmayne.

"@bafta 💛 Some moments I loved with ppl I love," the actress captioned her post.

"You are amazing ❤️❤️❤️," Melanie Lynskey wrote in the comments, while Gabrielle Union left several red heart emojis.

