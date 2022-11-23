See Anne Heche and 'What Remains' Crew Sing 'Amazing Grace' on Last Day of Filming: 'A Sublime Moment'

What Remains is in theaters everywhere Dec. 2

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

Published on November 23, 2022 09:55 AM

The late Anne Heche and the production team of her new movie What Remains came together for a special moment on her last day of filming.

On Wednesday, Gravitas Ventures shared a behind-the-scenes video exclusively with PEOPLE of Heche, who died at 53 after being involved in a car accident in Los Angeles on Aug. 5, and the cast and crew of What Remains singing the hymn "Amazing Grace" at Victory Baptist Church outside Amarillo, Texas.

The video identifies the footage as shot on Oct. 12, 2021, and reads that Heche asked the film's writer-director Nathan Scoggins to gather the cast and crew and have the entire group "sing something to her."

"Anne loved to sing," Scoggins says in a statement to PEOPLE, noting that Heche told him her favorite hymn was "It Is Well with My Soul."

"She told me one particular day while we were filming that she loved old hymns; they had given her solace as a little girl growing up in chaos," the director says.

Gravitas Ventures

In the video, Scoggins can be seen sitting at the church's piano, playing the song as Heche, standing behind him, and several cast and crew members join in for the impromptu rendition of "Amazing Grace."

"Anne had heard that some members of our crew had gathered together to sing on one of our off days, and asked me if my 'choir' (as she called it) would sing to her," Scoggins says.

"After we wrapped her, I invited her inside the church, sat at the piano, and as our crew slowly gathered, began playing 'Amazing Grace,' " the director continues, noting that "the look of awe on Anne's face" as he started the song "was palpable."

"It was almost as though playing those opening notes unlocked something in her spirit," Scoggins adds.

"What happened next was completely spontaneous as our producer, PAs, DP, camera crew, sound crew, ADs all came together to sing of a 'Grace' that sustained us," the director says, adding that Heche "was in the middle of all of us, singing, crying, laughing. Free."

"Our arms around her, her arms around us," Scoggins tells PEOPLE of the impromptu hymn rendition captured on camera. "It was a sublime moment, one I'll carry with me the rest of my days."

Gravitas Ventures

What Remains is a "raw story of forgiveness, faith, and family" that follows "a Black small-town pastor (Cress Williams)" who must cope with the return of his wife's killer (Kellan Lutz) to his town, according to an official synopsis for the film.

Williams' pastor character offers Lutz's character a job upon his return, giving way to a contentious relationship that "infuriates the pastor's estranged son (Marcus Gladney Jr.)," while the town's sheriff Maureen (Heche) "investigates another murder that may be related" to the pastor's wife's death, the synopsis reads.

Gravitas Ventures acquired distribution rights to What Remains after it premiered at the Austin Film Festival in October.

Gravitas Ventures

Heche's costars in the movie, Kellan Lutz (Twilight), Cress Williams and more will honor Heche at the premiere of the new movie in Amarillo, Texas on Dec. 1, according to a representative for the film.

What Remains premieres in theaters everywhere Dec. 2.

