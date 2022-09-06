See Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong in Trailer for Upcoming Autobiographical Film, 'Armageddon Time'

The official trailer for James Gray's film, Armageddon Time, has been released and shares an autobiographical tale of life in New York City in the 1980s.

The drama stars Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong, who play husband and wife, Irving and Esther Graff — parents to two sons.

In the trailer, audiences see the friendship between one of their sons, Paul (Banks Repeta) and a Black classmate Johnny Crocker (Jaylin Webb).

Jeremy Strong and Anne Hathaway. Courtesy of Focus Features

The two are seen getting into trouble in school before Hathaway's Esther tells her son that he is not to "associate with him again."

"What do you mean, why?," the young boy asks.

"I think you know what I mean," his mother responds.

The boy is then sent to another school, the Kew-Forest School, where former-President Donald Trump also attended as a child, Variety previously reported.

Jaylin Webb and Banks Repeta. Courtesy of Focus Features

The trailer briefly shows Jessica Chastian, in her role as Trump's sister, Maryanne Trump, who served as a guest lecturer at the school, the outlet explained. Chastain, 45, agreed to play the small part in the film only if her involvement was never formally announced, she told the outlet. She also did the work for free.

Scenes from the trailer see the young boy speaking to his grandfather, portrayed by Anthony Hopkins, who tells Paul to stand up for his friend against the students in his new school who say "bad words against the Black kids."

"You're gonna to be a mensch, okay?," Hopkins' character tells his grandson.

The film, set to hit select theaters October 28 before being released nationwide on November 11, is an autobiographical story written and directed by Gray about his own life, Deadline reported.

Banks Repeta and Anthony Hopkins. Anne Joyce/Focus Features

The film is set specifically in Queens over the course of a 2-3 month period where Gray — Paul, in the film — bonds with Johnny as they are both "picked on" by a teacher, Deadline explained.

According to a statement from the studio, Focus Features, the film tells "a deeply personal story on the strength of family, the complexity of friendship and the generational pursuit of the American Dream."

Courtesy of Focus Featrures

The film premiered premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May before receiving a North American gala at the Telluride Film Festival earlier this month.

