See Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong in Trailer for Upcoming Autobiographical Film, 'Armageddon Time'

The film, written and directed by James Gray, share a glimpse into his childhood growing up in New York City in the 1980s

By
Published on September 6, 2022 01:24 PM

The official trailer for James Gray's film, Armageddon Time, has been released and shares an autobiographical tale of life in New York City in the 1980s.

The drama stars Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong, who play husband and wife, Irving and Esther Graff — parents to two sons.

In the trailer, audiences see the friendship between one of their sons, Paul (Banks Repeta) and a Black classmate Johnny Crocker (Jaylin Webb).

Jeremy Strong as Irving Graff and Anne Hathaway as Esther Graff in director James Gray's ARMAGEDDON TIME, a Focus Features release.
Jeremy Strong and Anne Hathaway. Courtesy of Focus Features

The two are seen getting into trouble in school before Hathaway's Esther tells her son that he is not to "associate with him again."

"What do you mean, why?," the young boy asks.

"I think you know what I mean," his mother responds.

The boy is then sent to another school, the Kew-Forest School, where former-President Donald Trump also attended as a child, Variety previously reported.

Jaylin Webb stars as Johnny Crocker and Michael Banks Repeta stars as Paul Graff in director James Gray's ARMAGEDDON TIME, a Focus Features release.
Jaylin Webb and Banks Repeta. Courtesy of Focus Features

The trailer briefly shows Jessica Chastian, in her role as Trump's sister, Maryanne Trump, who served as a guest lecturer at the school, the outlet explained. Chastain, 45, agreed to play the small part in the film only if her involvement was never formally announced, she told the outlet. She also did the work for free.

Scenes from the trailer see the young boy speaking to his grandfather, portrayed by Anthony Hopkins, who tells Paul to stand up for his friend against the students in his new school who say "bad words against the Black kids."

"You're gonna to be a mensch, okay?," Hopkins' character tells his grandson.

The film, set to hit select theaters October 28 before being released nationwide on November 11, is an autobiographical story written and directed by Gray about his own life, Deadline reported.

Michael Banks Repeta as "Paul Graff" and Anthony Hopkins as "Grandpa Aaron Rabinowitz" in director James Gray's ARMAGEDDON TIME, a Focus Features release.
Banks Repeta and Anthony Hopkins. Anne Joyce/Focus Features

The film is set specifically in Queens over the course of a 2-3 month period where Gray — Paul, in the film — bonds with Johnny as they are both "picked on" by a teacher, Deadline explained.

According to a statement from the studio, Focus Features, the film tells "a deeply personal story on the strength of family, the complexity of friendship and the generational pursuit of the American Dream."

Armageddon Time Poster Art
Courtesy of Focus Featrures

The film premiered premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May before receiving a North American gala at the Telluride Film Festival earlier this month.

Armageddon Time will hit select theaters October 28 before being released nationwide on November 11.

Related Articles
Anne Hathaway attends the Telluride Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Telluride, Colorado
Anne Hathaway Goes West, Plus Cate Blanchett, Brandi Carlile and More
Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo and Ben Return to L.A., Plus Niecy Nash, Colman Domingo, Anthony Anderson and More
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 02: Chloë Sevigny attends the photocall for "Bones And All" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Chloë Sevigny Looks Cool in Venice, Plus Erykah Badu, Sigourney Weaver, Timothée Chalamet and More
2022 Cannes Best Pics
2022 Cannes Film Festival: See All of The Best Photos
AAPI heritage month
Notable Figures & Moments in AAPI History to Recognize This Week, from Justin Chon to 'Always Be My Maybe'
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied attend the 'A Tale of Love and Darkness' : Party during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2015 in Cannes, France
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied's Relationship Timeline
Prince Charles And Lady Diana Spencer (later To Become Princess Diana) At Buckingham Palace On The Day Of Announcing Their Engagement
Prince Charles and Princess Diana's Relationship Timeline
Tracee ELlis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross Brings Her Beauty Line to London, Plus Simu Liu, Sofia Carson, Maya Hawke and More
Paul Rudd
Paul Rudd Hits It Out of the Park, Plus Taika Waititi, Kendrick Lamar, Jo Koy & Tiffany Haddish and More
Frederic Thiebaud and Shania Twain attend the Opening Night and premiere of "Und morgen seid ihr tot" during the 17th Zurich Film Festival at Kongresshaus on September 23, 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland. The Zurich Film Festival 2021 takes place from September 23 until October 3
Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud's Relationship Timeline
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: (L-R) Lori Harvey and Bella Hadid attend Bella Hadid's Celebration for Kin Euphorics X Tao Hospitality Group Partnership Launch at The Fleur Room on June 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Tao Group Hospitality)
Lori Harvey Looks Lovely with Bella Hadid, Plus Mishael Morgan, Mariah Carey and More
Princess Diana on the cover of People Magazine
All of Princess Diana's PEOPLE Magazine Covers Through the Years
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long
David Beckham
The Beckhams Do Paris Fashion Week, Plus Rina Sawayama, Steve Carell and More