See Anna Faris in the Poster and a Clip From Overboard Remake

Get ready to take the plunge.

Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez are starring in a gender-swapped remake of the Goldie Hawn-Kurt Russell classic Overboard, and EW has an exclusive clip and a look at the official poster.

In the clip, Faris’ Kate tries to convince Derbez’s Leonardo that they’re married. Fighting against his amnesia, she fills him in on the details of their totally made-up Cancun romance.

The film reverses the dynamic of the original 1987 comedy, which found Hawn portraying a spoiled heiress who’s cruel to the struggling carpenter (Russell) working on her yacht — only to have the tables turned on her when she takes a tumble and loses her memory.

Here Faris plays a single mom struggling to make it through medical school. While working as a cleaning lady, she meets Derbez’s playboy, who, well, plays her. But when he goes overboard, Kate sees the chance to get revenge.

The poster shows a soaking-wet Faris and Derbez standing in a puddle with the tagline “A riches to rags story — if only he could remember it.”

Check out the clip and poster above. Overboard docks April 13.