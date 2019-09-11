Maleficent Is Back! Watch as Angelina Jolie Transforms Into the Disney Villain for the Sequel

All it takes is a little elbow grease for Angelina Jolie to transform into the glamorous Disney villain Maleficent.

The actress stars in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil next month, and Disney shared a behind-the-scenes look at how she gets into character.

The 43 second time-lapse video shows Jolie sitting in the makeup chair as a few makeup and hair artists work in a flurry around her. It all starts with putting Jolie’s hair into two high braids that turn into buns (that’s where the horns go later!).

The base of the headpiece then goes on her head as two other people work in tandem to do her makeup and apply the signature prosthetic bumps on her cheekbones.

The horns come next, and it all wraps up with Jolie adding the fake fangs to her teeth before giving her best smile for the camera.

Jolie, 43, is reprising her role as the villain first seen in the 1959 animated classic Sleeping Beauty after the blockbuster success of the 2014 live-action original. The movie also reunites her with Elle Fanning’s Aurora.

Fanning, 20, previously shared a pair of behind-the-scenes snaps, including a hilarious photo of Jolie, horns and all, tossing up a peace sign in a bathrobe.

“It’s bring your mom to work day on the #Maleficent2 set!!!!!” Fanning wrote.

Disney announced in May that production was underway, and revealed that Michelle Pfeiffer had joined the cast as Queen Ingrith, and Harris Dickinson was on board to play Prince Phillip.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters Oct. 18.