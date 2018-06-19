See a Shirtless and Buff Michael B. Jordan in First Look at Creed Sequel

Erik Killmonger may be dead, but Adonis Creed lives on.

On Tuesday, MGM and Warner Bros. released the first official look at Creed II, which brings the Black Panther scene-stealer back as the new face of the Rocky franchise.

Here’s the official logline for director Steven Caple Jr.’s film: “Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family’s past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what’s worth fighting for, and discover that nothing’s more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can’t escape your history.”

Sylvester Stallone, who won a Golden Globe for Creed and wrote Creed II, and Tessa Thompson also return, with Dolph Lundgren reprising his Rocky IV role of Ivan Drago, the boxer who killed Creed’s father Apollo in the ring. Pro boxer Florian Munteanu will star as Drago’s son and Creed’s latest opponent.

See the poster below and check back Wednesday for the film’s first trailer.

Creed II opens in theaters on Nov. 21.