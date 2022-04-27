Warner Bros. Pictures released a first look at Robbie in Barbie along with a release date for the film on Tuesday at CinemaCon

See a First-Look Photo of Margot Robbie as Barbie in the Barbie Movie Due Out Next Year

BARBIE Copyright: © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All rights reserved. Photo Credit: Jaap Buitendijk Caption: MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Margot Robbie is living in a Barbie world!

As part of CinemaCon held in Las Vegas this week, Warner Bros. Pictures shared a first-look image of the 31-year-old actress in the role of the iconic Mattel doll, along with a release date for the film.

Barbie, directed by Lady Bird auteur Greta Gerwig, will be released on July 21, 2023, according to a tweet from the studio.

An accompanying image in the social media post showed Suicide Squad star Robbie rocking a retro '60s vibe dressed in a blue and white polka-dotted headband and matching striped halter top.

She smiled as she leaned forward in a pink Chevrolet Corvette convertible, posing in front of a pink faux stone backdrop.

Robbie wore a beaded bracelet and had her blonde hair done in a straight style evocative of the classic American doll.

"People generally hear Barbie and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't ... ' " Robbie told British Vogue last year.

She added that the role "comes with a lot of baggage," considering some historical controversy over the doll. "And a lot of nostalgic connections," Robbie said. "But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it."

Previously, the role of Barbie was set to be played by Amy Schumer, who signed on to the movie in December 2016.

However, by March 2017, she had exited the project, citing scheduling conflicts at the time.

Last month, though, she said that it was actually creative differences that led to her departure.

"They definitely didn't want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Schumer recalled that the studio sent her a pair of Manolo Blahnik shoes to congratulate her on the casting news: "The idea that that's just what every woman must want, right there, I should have gone, 'You've got the wrong gal.' "

After her departure, Anne Hathaway was reportedly attached to the role before Robbie took over.