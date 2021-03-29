Sebastian Stan Won't Play Luke Skywalker Unless Mark Hamill 'Personally' Calls Him to Approve

That shouldn't be a problem, as Hamill appears to be most invested in the fantasy casting campaign, writing, "Sebastian doesn't need my stamp of approval!"

Sebastian Stan, who recently revived his Marvel role for the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, might be destined for another iconic role in the Disney family. Fans have been clamoring for him to play Luke Skywalker, thanks to his striking resemblance to actor Mark Hamill.

But the Romanian-American actor, 38, said he'd need to hear it from Hamill himself before he gets his hopes up, as he addressed the social media murmurs Thursday on Good Morning America.

"If Mark Hamill called me, personally, to tell me he feels inclined to share this role with me, then I will believe it," he said with caution. "Until then, I won't believe it."

That shouldn't be a problem, as Hamill, 69, appears to be most invested in the fantasy casting campaign. He took to Twitter back in 2017 with Stan's photo along with an image of himself in the 1993 movie Time Runner, writing, "Sorry to disappoint you but I refuse to say "Sebastian Stan-I AM YOUR FATHER!" (even though, in fact, I am) #SorryNotSorry #MySonSebastian"

He originated the role of the planet-hopping hero in the very first entry in the franchise, 1977's Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, recently reviving the character for the final trilogy in the franchise.

luke-skywalker-star-wars1 Image zoom Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker

The two-time Emmy Award nominee once again played a digitally de-aged version of Luke last year in The Mandalorian on Disney+. His cameo gave die-hard fans of the franchise hopes that the character would get a spin-off film, a la 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story, which told Han Solo's origin story, with Alden Ehrenreich taking over the titular role from Harrison Ford.

"Sebastian doesn't need my stamp of approval!" Hamill responded to a fan in 2018. "He's a wonderful actor & is never less than great in everything he does. #HamTheStanFan"

THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Image zoom Credit: Chuck Zlotnick/marvel studios