Sebastian Stan Shows Off His Six Pack as He Works Out for His New 355 Movie: 'Hard Work'

Sebastian Stan is showing off his “hard work” for his upcoming movie 355.

The Avengers: Endgame star, 36, shared a photo of himself — and his six-pack! — on Instagram Friday.

“After 7 years with @donsaladino I caught a good day, sucked it up and finally posted this…” Stan wrote in the caption. “Been working with this guy through years of self judgement [sic] and mental wars when it comes to fitness and LIFE, and TODAY I’m giving myself a break and acknowledging the hard work we’ve done for @355movie (and this other small thing we got comin’ 😉) !”

He added, “Proud of what we’ve accomplished pal! Love you. And thank you. 👊🏻❤️#donsaladino #drive495 #355movie#marvel#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier.”

RELATED: Sebastian Stan Jokes That Avengers Costar Gwyneth Paltrow Still Doesn’t Know Him

Stan is hard at work on 355, an all-female spy movie starring Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing and Edgar Ramírez.

Also on his slate is the upcoming Disney+ TV series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier opposite Anthony Mackie. The series follows their characters from the highly popular Marvel films, The Falcon (Mackie) and the Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes (Stan) in the aftermath of their fight against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.

The series was officially introduced during San Diego Comic-Con in July, when Mackie and Stan stepped out onto the stage in Hall H to join Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

A short video was shown teasing the return of Daniel Brühl’s villain Helmut Zemo.

Mackie, whose character inherited Captain America’s shield at the end of Endgame, took out the shield after the video was shown.

“Beat you once we can beat you twice,” he teased.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier streams on Disney+ in 2020.