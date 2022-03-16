Sebastian Stan Met with Renowned Psychiatrist to Play Disturbed Killer in Fresh: 'I Geeked Out'

The actor says he went full true crime junkie while doing his research for Fresh

Sebastian Stan is not afraid to throw his whole self into a role.

The busy actor is currently starring in the horror comedy Fresh and the limited series Pam & Tommy (both streaming on Hulu), which required transformative research and prep that Stan was happy to dig into.

To prepare for Fresh, in which Stan plays a duplicitous and deranged killer named Steve, the actor watched a lot of true crime documentaries and also sought out one particular expert for her insight into specific criminals.

"I saw this documentary Crazy, Not Insane by Alex Gibney which focused on this psychiatrist, Dr. Dorothy Otnow Lewis and I tracked her down," says Stan, 39. "I very much geeked out because she had seen so much and has so much experience with serial killers, but also multiple personality disorder types of subjects. I asked her a lot of questions, 'Do you think this could have happened? If you see someone with this sort of a pattern, what does it say about them? Where does one develop that?' And so that part of [the research] was really interesting because she just knew so much."

Stan says that in addition to his research, the fact that he was mostly in isolation or quarantine while filming during the pandemic might have helped with his preparation and performance.

"It was interesting shooting this in the pandemic because those isolation factors actually kind of helped in a way. I had two months in November and December 2020, when COVID was really bad to prepare for this," he says. "I felt like I really had the focus for it in a very different way than I had before, because I just had time and I was on my own. I think that really definitely kind of helped get more specific about it."

And although Stan is still most well-known for his work in the Marvel films and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series, the actor says he's grateful for the recent work he's been able to do that allows him to explore completely different characters and situations.

"Marvel is definitely a soft spot because it was a big part of my life for 10 years. And I think I grew up a lot during that time," he says. "But I think one of the privileges of this type of work is that it's allowing for reinvention and constant moving forward. If it's a good job, in my opinion, then it requires you learning something. And then that really catapults you into the future rather than that past."