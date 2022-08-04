Sebastian Stan Is Unrecognizable Under 'Incredible' Prosthetics for 'A Different Man' Movie

Sebastian Stan confirmed that prosthetics were done by the artist who worked on The Batman

Published on August 4, 2022 11:15 AM
Sebastian Stan attends the world premiere of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Sebastian Stan is seen at the movie set of 'A Different Man' in Brooklyn on August 03, 2022 in New York City.
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sebastian Stan is working with extensive makeup and prosthetics for his new movie A Different Man.

On Wednesday, Stan, 39, was spotted on the Brooklyn, New York, set of the upcoming film from A24 in full makeup and prosthetics rendering the actor unrecognizable.

In the film, Stan plays a character named Edward who has neurofibromatosis and undergoes "major facial reconstruction surgery" and then grows obsessed with an actor who plays him in a stage play based on Edward's life, according to Variety and Entertainment Weekly.

The upcoming film, currently filming in New York City, is written and directed by Aaron Schimberg. A Different Man also stars Norwegian actress Renate Reinsve, who starred in 2021's The Worst Person in the World, and Adam Pearson, an actor who has neurofibromatosis and appeared in 2013's Under the Skin.

Last Thursday, Stan posted a still image of him in makeup for A Different Man on Instagram for a close-up look at the prosthetics at work from Mike Marino, who also did the prosthetics for Colin Farrell as the Penguin in this year's The Batman.

Neurofibromatosis, the condition Stan's character has in A Different Man, is caused by "a group of genetic disorders that cause tumors to form on nerve tissue," according to the Mayo Clinic.

In July, Stan received an Emmy nomination for outstanding actor in a limited series or movie for his performance as Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in the Hulu limited series Pam & Tommy alongside Lily James as Pamela Anderson.

In March, Stan detailed the research and psychological transformation he underwent for his role in the Hulu film Fresh, in which he plays a duplicitous and deranged killer named Steve.

Stan said he watched a lot of true-crime documentaries and sought out one particular expert for her insight into specific criminals for the part.

"I saw this documentary Crazy, Not Insane by Alex Gibney which focused on this psychiatrist, Dr. Dorothy Otnow Lewis and I tracked her down," Stan said in March. "I very much geeked out because she had seen so much and has so much experience with serial killers, but also multiple personality disorder types of subjects. I asked her a lot of questions, 'Do you think this could have happened? If you see someone with this sort of a pattern, what does it say about them? Where does one develop that?' And so that part of [the research] was really interesting because she just knew so much."

