Sebastian Stan's Dating History: From Leighton Meester to Annabelle Wallis

Sebastian Stan is no stranger to acting out on-screen romances.

Stan has played Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee during his marriage to Pamela Anderson in the Hulu series Pam & Tommy. He portrayed a disturbed killer masquerading as a charming lover opposite Daisy Edgar Jones in the horror movie Fresh. There was also the complicated love triangle involving himself, Shailene Woodley and Jamie Dornan in the 2020 drama Endings, Beginnings.

But off-screen, Stan prefers to keep his romantic life private. The Romanian-born actor, best known for playing Bucky "Winter Soldier" Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has had several famous girlfriends over the years — but rarely speaks about his relationships to the press.

Most recently, the A Different Man star spent time with Malignant actress Annabelle Wallis. Stan has previously been linked to several of his co-stars, including Leighton Meester, Jennifer Morrison and Margarita Levieva, as well as Dianna Agron and the Spanish actress Alejandra Onieva.

Here's a look back at Sebastian Stan's dating history over the years.

Leighton Meester

Stan's most public relationship came when he started dating his Gossip Girl co-star Leighton Meester in 2008. Meester famously played Blair Waldorf on The CW series, while Stan regularly appeared as Carter Baizen.

Though Stan would later avoid talking about his relationships to the press, he spoke highly about Meester during their time together.

"She's the most interesting, sophisticated, talented and an extremely funny person that I know. She's really hilarious," he told reporters about Meester in 2009.

However, Stan and Meester called it quits in the spring of 2010. Meester spoke about their break-up to Seventeen later that year.

"I've only had one experience where it was really hard and I was really sad when it ended, but that's what taught me a lot about myself and love and life — and that's good," she said about her relationship with Stan.

Meester is currently married to actor Adam Brody.

Dianna Agron

Stan was first linked to Agron in July 2011, when the Glee actress was seen leaving Stan's Los Angeles apartment with him, according to E! Online.

The relationship lasted a few months, and Stan and Agron were broken up by December 2011. They briefly reunited in 2012, sharing a Valentine's Day meal at La Poubelle Bistro in L.A.

Jennifer Morrison

In 2012, Stan began dating his fellow Once Upon a Time actor Jennifer Morrison. Stan guest starred as the Mad Hatter on the ABC series through its second season, while Morrison, then 33, played one of the show's leads, Emma Swan.

Their real-life fairy tale was short-lived, with Morrison and Stan going their separate ways in 2013.

Margarita Levieva

Stan first met the Revenge actress in 2009 when they both appeared in the romantic comedy Spread, but the two did not start dating until years later in 2014.

Levieva made several appearances on Stan's Instagram during their two-year relationship. In July 2014, the Captain America: The Winter Soldier actor posted a photo of Levieva walking in the rain in Central Park.

"I mean ... #yes," Stan captioned the black-and-white shot.

In August 2014, Stan shared a photo of Levieva on a cobblestone street in Italy with the caption "no words." Another solo shot of Levieva appeared on Stan's Instagram in December 2014.

"It was a very good year. #2k14," Stan wrote in the caption, seemingly referencing his relationship with the Russian-born actress.

Stan continued to share photos of himself and Levieva in 2015, including a sweet snap of the pair caught in the snow in March of that year and a shot of Levieva under a disco ball in Berlin in August.

The Allegiance actress also posted her own snapshots of herself and Stan on Instagram, sharing some of his romantic gestures in October 2014 and calling him her "ultimate dance partner" in August 2015. Their last social media photo was published in October 2015, with Levieva referring to Stan as "one of my favorites" in the caption.

Levieva and Stan are said to have split in 2016, though neither commented publicly on their break-up.

Alejandra Onieva

Stan was first linked to Spanish actress Alejandra Onieva in the summer of 2020 when they were seen kissing on a yacht in Ibiza. From that point forward, the pair kept their relationship away from the cameras — save for the rare social media post.

In December 2020, Onieva shared her first official post with Stan tagged on Instagram when she posted a snapshot of their shadows on a dirt road. Later, in April 2021, Onieva said she was "so proud" of Stan following the release of his film Monday. That August, she celebrated his birthday by posting a sweet video montage featuring moments from their relationship.

"Today, many, many … years ago, my favorite soul came to life," Onieva wrote in the caption. She continued, "Life is a gift, and experiencing it with you is the true beauty of it!!"

For his part, Stan created his own hilarious short film for Onieva's 29th birthday in June 2021. "Happy Birthday @ale_onieva!!" Stan captioned his post. "Over a year ago, out of a lot of darkness ... you became the light 🔥 I'm so grateful 🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻 #2020 #loveinthetimeofcovid #quarantinenights."

Onieva commented on the post, writing, "The love you give me is the most beautiful gift this life has given me, te quiero."

It is not known when the couple officially split, as neither Stan or Onieva have addressed the matter. Their last appearance together on social media came on Onieva's Instagram in November 2021.

Annabelle Wallis

The Pam & Tommy actor and Peaky Blinders actress Annabelle Wallis sparked relationship rumors when they were spotted looking very close at Robert Pattinson's 36th birthday party in New York City in May 2022.

In a since-deleted photo that originally appeared within a carousel of images shared by photographer Myles Hendrik from the event, Wallis could be seen gently pressing her mouth against Stan's bottom lip. At the time of the celebration, both Wallis and Stan had recently exited serious relationships: Wallis had split from her boyfriend of four years, Chris Pine, in March 2022, while Stan had been linked to Onieva since 2020.

In December 2022, the pair made a rare public appearance when they were spotted holding hands while walking Wallis' dog Zeus in New York City.