Sebastian Stan and Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones Skewer Modern Dating in Twisted Fresh Trailer

Sebastian Stan might be too good to be true.

In the new trailer for Fresh — a thriller that debuted at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival last month, Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) plays Noa, who hits it off with the seemingly nice Steve (Stan) in the grocery store's produce section.

Over the letdowns of fruitless dating apps, Noa decides to go on a mini weekend getaway with Steve after their first date, but things quickly turn sour.

"What's going on?" she asks him off-camera, to which he replies with a creepy smirk, "I'm going to tell you but you're gonna freak out."

Fresh is directed by Mimi Cave and also stars Jojo T. Gibbs, Charlotte Le Bon, Andrea Bang and Dayo Okeniyi.

Cave explained at a panel during Sundance last month how much commitment Pam & Tommy star Stan, 39, brought to his complicated role in Fresh.

"Sebastian came in with a level of commitment that was beyond and he put it on himself to learn about someone who had trauma in their past who would be living in the life of his character. There were little things that we wanted to do to set Steve apart from other villains you may have seen in the past," said Cave, per ET Canada.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Edgar-Jones, 23, warned fans, "You're in for a wild ride" with the movie.